The combined Pacific-Powers girls basketball team clinched the Skyline League’s South Division title, beating visiting New Hope 40-27 on Saturday.
The Cruisin’ Pirates clinched a spot in the league tournament, which will be held later this month at Marshfield High School on Feb. 21-22.
Trinidy Blanton had 14 points to lead Pacific, which got its eighth straight win. Leah Sanders had eight points and Natalie Vincent seven.
The Cruisin’ Pirates led just 13-12 at halftime, but outscored the Warriors 15-2 in the third. Noella Barnett had nine points for New Hope.
Pacific has two league games left, both against teams from the North Division, starting with a game at North Douglas, the champion of the North Division, on Friday. The Pirates also host Yoncalla on Saturday to end the regular season.
CENTRAL LINN 53, COQUILLE 51: The Red Devils missed a chance at a big road win when the Cobras got the game-winning free throws by Ryleigh Nofziger with 20 seconds to go.
Coquille had trailed by five points in the final minute, but tied the game with a 3-pointer by Saige Gallino, the Red Devils’ only bucket from long range all night. They would have tied it in the final seconds, but coach Tim GeDeros said he called timeout just before Morgan Baird scored a basket. After the timeout, they missed a shot at the buzzer.
Baird finished with 18 points and Drew Wilson scored 13 for Coquille.
Maya Rowland hit five of Central Linn’s 10 3-pointers and scored 17 points. Nofziger and Ashlei Ramirez, who had four 3-pointers, each scored 12 points.
Coquille has another big nonleague game Tuesday, at North Douglas.
Boys Basketball
COQUILLE 66, CENTAL LINN 41: The Red Devils broke open the game by outscoring the Cobras 27-3 in the third period.
Coquille led 27-19 at the half before pulling away.
Ean Smith scored 23 points, while Jaden Sperling had 11 points and Jeremy Kistner eight.
Ben Schneiter had 14 points for Central Linn.
Wrestling
BEACH BASH: Reedsport took the team title in the 15-school tournament at Gold Beach on Saturday.
The Brave scored 99 points, which was seven more than Ashland and 12 more than Phoenix. Newport was fourth with 68.5.
Marshfield finished seventh, Gold Beach 11th and Myrtle Point 12th.
Reedsport got titles by Jose Martinez at 106 pounds, Eli Carson at 120, Christian Solomon at 126.
Aaron Solomon was second at 113 pounds, losing a 4-3 decision to Myrtle Point’s Bailey Thompson. Miguel Velazquez was third at 170 pounds and Jayden Berst was fourth at 160.
Peyton Forbes won the title at 146 pounds for Marshfield and Josh Hinds was champion at 170.
Myrtle Point also got a title at 182 pounds by Caleb Brickey. Carter Northup was third at 113 pounds for Myrtle Point.
Gold Beach got titles by Landen Timeus at 138 pounds and Darren Bright at 195. Dylan Edwards was fourth at 132 pounds and Josh Rodriguez at 182 for the host Panthers.
Averi Winn was second at 285 pounds for Brookings-Harbor.
COTTAGE GROVE INVITATIONAL: Siuslaw was ninth in the 30-team tournament on Saturday. Grants Pass won the title and McKay, another Class 6A school, was second.
Yoskar De la Mora was second at 106 pounds for Siuslaw and Mason Buss was third at 120. Ryan Jennings placed fifth at 160 pounds and Christian Newlan was sixth at 195 and Matthew Horillo sixth at 285.
Ethan Elmer placed third at 145 pounds for Coquille, which placed 27th in the team race. Elmer lost in the third round, but then won four straight consolation matches during the two-day tournament.
In the girls portion of the tournament, Reedsport’s Yesenia Velazquez won the title at 125 pounds, winning three matches by pin and another by major decision. She pinned Pleasant Hill’s Morgan Ellis in the championship match.
Reedsport teammate Divinity Farris placed second at 135 pounds in her first tournament of the year, reaching the championship match before being pinned by Siuslaw’s Hayden Muller.
Arianna Brown was fifth at 110 pounds for the Vikings.