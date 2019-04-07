North Bend’s baseball team got a dramatic win in the opener, but was undone by errors in the second game, splitting a Midwestern League doubleheader at Eagle Point on Saturday.
The Bulldogs won the first game 7-5 in eight innings, but lost the nightcap 7-0 in part because of seven errors.
“We kind of dug ourselves a hole early not playing well,” North Bend coach Brad Horning said.
The Bulldogs also never got anything going against Eagle Point’s Skyler Gaudern, who pitched a four-hitter with four strikeouts and just one walk.
Mane Freeman struck out seven while pitching the bulk of the second game, but Eagle Point scored a run in the first and one run in each of the next four innings.
North Bend had won the first game with a pair of big two-out singles in the eighth. Braydon Snoddy started the inning with a walk pinch hitting for Nick Borgens, who replaced him on the bases. Borgens moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Freeman and Brylee Anderson had a two-out walk. Then Jayden Frank and Jake Simmons had back-to-back RBI singles to put the Bulldogs in front.
Brendon Roberts had a two-run home run for the Bulldogs in the second inning, bringing in Freeman, who had singled. Roberts also scored one of North Bend’s two runs in the first inning.
Simmons had three hits and two RBIs and Ian Spalding went 2-for-3.
Softball
Eagles take two: Eagle Point swept visiting North Bend 10-5 and 14-4 in a Midwestern League doubleheader behind a huge day from pitcher Riley Shopp.
Shopp had two home runs, two doubles, three runs and five RBIs in the opener and came back with another home run, a single and two runs in the nightcap.
Kaitlyn Randle homered in both games for North Bend. She also had a single and two RBIs in the second game. Maddie Finnigan also homered in the first game for North Bend and Keira Young hit a two-run blast for the Bulldogs in the nightcap.
Jayci Pugh had a triple and single, two runs and five RBIs in the second game for Eagle Point.
Boys Tennis
North Bend 5, Thurston 3: In a series of one-set matches, North Bend had a good day against Thurston on Saturday.
Of North Bend’s five wins, three came in the doubles matches and two came from forfeits.
Brody Ault and Patton Reid had North Bend’s biggest win with an 8-2 mark.
The Bulldogs also got wins by the teams of Spencer Spini and Romig Beley and Bo Phillips and Matthias Notter. North Bend won one singles and one doubles match by forfeit.
Marshfield 4, Thurston 2: Marshfield swept the three doubles matches and took a singles match on Saturday against Thurston.
Only the No. 1 matches were multiple sets. Max and Josh Nicolaus won the top doubles match 6-1, 6-3, but Simon Abel beat Alex Hernandez 6-0, 6-0.
Josh Olson and Benedict Gerdes, and Luis Arellano and Jacob Hanger also combined for doubles victories for the Pirates. Zack Randle won his singles match.
Girls Tennis
North Bend 8, Thurston 0: North Bend swept all eight matches Saturday against Thurston.
Kamilla Kotai (No. 1 singles) and top doubles pair Macy Metcalf and Adrianna Funk won the two two-set matches and all the others were played as pro sets.
Genasea Reigard, Hannah Graber and Madeline Groth won singles matches for North Bend, while the other doubles pairings of Olivia Knutson and Sydney Wilson, Nicki Grover and Victoria Thorsen, and Haley Reeves and Katie Tellei also were winners.
Thurston 2, Marshfield 1: Gracie Jenson won the No. 1 singles match by an 8-1 margin for Marshfield.
Thurston took the only other contested matches.
Track & Field
Marist Track Classic: Marshfield won both pole vault titles, the only wins by the Pirates in the nine-team meet at Eugene on Saturday.
Chase Howerton cleared 13 feet to win the boys pole vault while Khaley Aguilar cleared 10 feet to be girls champion. Teammate Payton Davidson also cleared 10 feet, but Aguilar won based on fewer misses.
Kamren Chard was fourth in the pole vault (11-6) for Marshfield’s boys. The Pirates also got fourth in all three throws, with Keizer Howerton in the shot put (42-2), Gannon Holland in the discus (119-5) and Brian Place in the javelin (152-6).
On the track, Micah Tardie was third in the 100 (11.77).
Ravyn Miranda was second in the long jump (16-6 ½) fourth in the 200 (27.26) and fifth in the 100 (13.35) for Marshfield’s girls.
Maddie Arzie was third in the discus (100-2). Elise Martin was third in the triple jump (33-11) and fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.81). Kaylee Delzotti was second in the 400 (1:05.91).
Siuslaw’s Gracie Freudenthal won the 100 hurdles (16.07) and teammate Hannah Rannow was third in the 3,000 (10:46.15). Andrea Osbon was third in the shot put (34-3) for the Vikings.
Ryan Rendon-Padilla won the javelin for Siuslaw’s boys (172-0) with teammate Skyler Loomis third (155-11).
Jesuit of Portland swept the team titles. Marshfield’s girls were third and the Pirates were fifth for boys.
Jim Robinson Invitational: Freshman Trevor Angove soared 40-7 in the triple jump to lead Bandon’s athletes in the big meet at Roseburg on Saturday.
Kennedy Turner was eighth in the girls javelin (95-9) while Bandon’s only other placers came in the afternoon sessions of the middle distance races — Shannon Smith was fourth in the girls 800 (2:42.57) and Nathan Vineyard was sixth in the 1,500 (4:48.36) and eighth in the 800 (2:21.21).
No team scores were kept in the big meet.
The best two marks came from Summit sisters Fiona and Isabel Max. Fiona ran a time of 9:46.16 to win the 3,000 and Isabel ran a 2:15.62 to win the 800.
South Eugene’s Simon Seung Park cleared 15 feet in the boys pole vault and teammate Maya Kaperick cleared 12 feet to win the girls event, both marks that are tied for best in the state this spring.
Brookings-Harbor Rotary Invitational: Brookings-Harbor’s boys won the six-team meet while Del Norte won for girls.
Freshman Kaleb Barnes won both the 800 (2:17.40) and 1,500 (4:34.20) for the Bruins.