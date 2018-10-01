North Bend’s girls soccer team bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 3-0 win over Seaside on Saturday in a match played on a neutral field in Newport.
Haley Edwards had two goals and Morgan Bream two assists in the win for North Bend, which improved to 7-1-1 overall for the season. The Seagulls are 2-5-1.
Charlise Stark had North Bend’s other goal, with an assist by Brooklyn Garrigus.
The Bulldogs next play their final home match of the regular season on Saturday when they host Churchill in a key Midwestern League contest.
VOLLEYBALL
Red Devils reach semifinals: Coquille overcame a slow start to pool play and a couple of players who were under the weather to reach the semifinals in the tough Creswell tournament on Saturday.
The Red Devils were second in their morning pool, splitting with Bandon 25-17, 20-25; falling to Creswell 23-25, 15-25; and beating Columbia Christian 25-8, 25-12.
Coquille faced St. Mary’s of Medford in the quarterfinals and rallied for a three-set win, 20-25, 25-23, 15-12. The match provided the biggest highlight of the day for the Red Devils, when they rallied from a 9-1 deficit in the third set, coach Suzanne Grami said.
Morgan Baird started the comeback with eight straight service points, including an ace, and Brooklynn Duble added three more service points and an ace. Jami Goin had strong serve receive and 14 digs in the match and Grace Sinclair had 12 kills.
In the semifinals, Coquille fell to Cascade Christian in another three-set thriller, 17-25, 25-22, 16-14. The Challengers went on to beat South Umpqua for the title.
After a few lackadaisical matches, Grami said the tournament was good.
“Even though we didn’t win, the girls felt that they are back on track,” Grami said.
For the day, Kayilee Gree had 41 assists, 35 digs, nine aces and nine kills; Sinclair had 32 kills, 38 digs, five aces and four stuff blocks; Baird had 19 kills, seven aces, nine assists and three stuff blocks; Morgan Miller and Abbey Dieu had nine kills each; Halle Layton had seven kills and four stuff blocks; Goin had 55 digs and five assists; and Duble had 36 digs and eight aces. Six different players had at least one assist during the day and the Red Devils spread their offense around well, Grami said.
Bandon ended up in the consolation bracket, and lost to Dayton 25-15, 25-22.
McKenzie tournament: Reedsport made its annual trip to the McKenzie RPI tournament, but wasn’t able to pick up any wins against the tough competition.
The Brave fell to St. Paul 25-20, 25-14; lost to Days Creek 25-18, 25-21; and fell to Oakridge 25-21, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22.
St. Paul is the No. 1 ranked team in Class 1A and Days Creek No. 6. Oakridge is No. 8 in Class 2A.
CROSS COUNTRY
Woahink Invitational: Class 6A schools Central Catholic, South Eugene and West Linn dominated the annual meet hosted by Siuslaw near Florence.
Central Catholic, West Linn and South Eugene went 1-2-3 in the boys race and had the top 13 finishers, led by individual champion Ben Brown of Central Catholic, who covered the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes and 23 seconds.
Siuslaw’s Brandon Jensen was 14th (17:22) and Bandon’s Isaac Cutler 22nd (17:4). Kaleb Carmesin of Brookings-Harbor was 26th (17:58). Siuslaw’s Kiger Johnson 31st (18:07), with teammates Jonah Jarman 36th (18:27), Ryan Jennings 38th (18:32) and Chad Hughes 41st (18:47). Bandon’s Aero Franklin was 39th (18:39) and Myrtle Point’s Aidan Lilienthal also in the top 50 at 46th (19:18). Siuslaw was sixth and Bandon eighth in the team race.
For the girls, South Eugene easily won the title, led by champion Madison Elmore (18:46). Siuslaw’s Hannah Rannow was third (19:39) to lead the Vikings to fourth place behind South Eugene, West Linn and Central Catholic.
Siuslaw’s Brea Blankenship was 13th (20:42), Chloe Madden 26th (21:44), Rylee Colton 30th (21:54), Anne Wartnik 32nd (22:02) and Gracie Freudenthal 35th (22:26).
Myrtle Point’s Sarah Nicholson was 27th (21:47) and Bandon’s Holly Hutton was 31st (21:54) and Shannon Smith 33rd (22:04).