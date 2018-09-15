North Bend’s girls soccer team started Midwestern League play with a 1-1 draw against visiting Ashland on Saturday.
Haley Snelgrove scored North Bend’s goal in the 14th minute. Karis Lee scored in the 25th minute for Ashland.
North Bend is 4-0-1 on the season. With just an eight-game league schedule, North Bend plays a nonleague game at Junction City on Tuesday before hosting Eagle Point in another league game next Saturday.
BOYS SOCCER
Ashland 3, North Bend 0: The Bulldogs lost their Midwestern League opener at home Saturday.
The Bulldogs host Junction City on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Braves take title: Reedsport won its home Braves Boosters Tournament on Saturday, beating Elkton for the title.
After sweeping its pool matches against Oakland, Gold Beach and Riddle in the morning, Reedsport beat Bandon 25-7, 21-25, 18-16 in its semifinal while Elkton beat Oakland 25-10, 25-13.
In the championship match, the Brave beat the Elks 25-10, 25-13. It was the second straight year Reedsport beat Elkton for the title.
For the day, Yesenia Velazquez had 18 aces and 23 digs while Divinity Farris had 15 aces. Makenzie Seeley finished the day with 52 assists, four aces and five kills. Riley Wright had 20 kills and three stuff blocks. Alyssa Neves had 10 kills and five aces and Jenna Corcoran had 13 aces, five assists and six kills.
Reedsport finished a big week that included its first two wins of the season in Sunset Conference play.
Reedsport coach James Hixenbaugh said his team fought off a touch challenge against Bandon.
“We played well. Bandon played really well,” he said. “It was good to get over the hump.”
The Brave host Toledo, which hasn’t yet lost a league match, on Tuesday.
“We’ll see what we’ve got,” Hixenbaugh said. “I think if we play well, we can give them a match.”
Elkton swept Bandon, Crow and Mapleton in its pool. Bandon and Crow split their two sets, with Bandon advancing to the semifinals because it had more points in the two sets (45-38). The Tigers host Gold Beach on Tuesday.
Pirates split: Marshfield suffered its first loss of the season Saturday, beaten by host Hidden Valley 25-10, 25-11, 21-25, 25-19. The Pirates also edged Banks 24-26, 25-18, 25-23, 23-25, 15-11.
Against Hidden Valley, Alex Locati had 11 kills and 17 digs and McKayla Myrand added eight kills and 20 digs. Ravyn Miranda had 26 assists.
In the win over Banks, Locati had 17 kills and 26 digs and Myrand had 11 kills and 22 digs. Kenadi Rhodes added 11 kills and 16 digs and Miranda had 45 assists.
Marshfield is 11-1 heading into the big Sky-Em League match at Cottage Grove, which kept the Pirates from advancing to the state tournament last fall.