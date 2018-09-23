North Bend got its first two wins of the volleyball season Saturday, beating Klamath Union and Madras in the Sisters Invitational.
The Bulldogs beat Klamath Union 26-24, 25-21 and Madras 25-23, 29-27.
“It was great,” North Bend coach Jessica Randle said. “We needed to win.
"The games against both Madras and Klamath Union made us work and dig deep. It was nice to see the girls come together and be met with success."
Chelsea Howard had nine kills against Klamath Union and Hayden Markel had six kills against the Pelicans and five against Madras. Kaitlyn Randle also had five kills against Madras.
Abbie Kirby had five stuff blocks against Madras and Brooklyn Lyon had 16 assists and four stuff blocks against Klamath Union.
Jessica Randle said the Bulldogs had to battle back from a six-point deficit in the second game against Klamath Union, showing great fight
"It was a worthwhile weekend," she said. "Hopefully this is the start of something positive."
North Bend hosts Willamette on Tuesday to start the second half of the Midwestern League season.
CROSS COUNTRY
Rogue Invite: Bandon’s Isaac Cutler was 20th in a field of mostly Class 6A and 5A schools in the Rogue Invitational at Talent on Saturday.
Cutler was timed in 17 minutes and 28 seconds for the 5,000-meter race, won by South Medford’s Tanner Sayers in 15:42. Every runner to beat Cutler was from a Class 4A or larger school or from California.
Bandon’s Aero Franklin was 34th in 18:14.
For the girls, Holly Hutton and Shannon Smith ran together nearly the entire race, finishing 24th and 25th in 21:51 and 21:56, respectively. South Medford’s Emma Schmerbach won the race in 19:23.
Bandon did not field a complete squad in either varsity race.
Three Course Challenge: North Bend’s Celeste Sinko was 36th out of 188 runners on the hard course in the meet near Seaside on Saturday, covering the 5,000-meter distance in 26:44 to lead the Bulldogs to sixth in the team race. Keia Morris was next for the Bulldogs, placing 59th in 27:50.
The winning time in the race was 23:56 by Maddy Blake of Cedar Tree Classical Christian of Washington.
Gavyn Tatge was first for North Bend’s boys on the difficult course, finishing 99th in 23:10.
Meriwether National Cross Country Classic: Marshfield’s Chandler Pruett led the Pirates in the huge meet near Portland, finishing 82nd in 17:19. Gabe Delgado was right behind Pruett, taking 86th in 17:24.
The varsity race included 327 runners and 41 complete teams. Marshfield was 17th with Sunset edging Jesuit for the title. Parkrose’s Ahmed Ibrahim won the race in 15:24.
For Marshfield’s girls, Emily Kruse was first, finishing 142nd (22:26). Jazmin Chavez, the Pirates’ top runner, was back home as a homecoming princess Friday night.
Champs Invite: Reedsport’s Ashley Schuttpelz finished third in the meet at Lebanon on Friday, crossing the line in 22:25. Central Linn’s Jessica Neal won in 20:31.
Garrett Seeley led Reedsport’s boys with a 22nd-place effort in 20:15. East Linn Christian’s Jedaiah Wasson won in 16:13.