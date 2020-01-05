North Bend’s boys swim team won the Lebanon Invitational on Saturday and the Bulldogs also won the coed title.
North Bend’s boys scored 98 points, 20 better than Newport. The girls finished third behind powerful Class 4A schools Sweet Home (88 points) and La Grande (87), but the Bulldogs’ 56 points were enough for the combined score of 154 to be 25 points better than La Grande.
The effort for the Bulldogs was particularly impressive, considering that most of the top swimmers didn’t swim both of their top individual events.
North Bend’s boys were particularly strong in the relays, winning both freestyle races and finishing second in the medley relay.
Henry Hood, Tucker Hood, Divenson Willis and Mavrick Macalino combined to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1 minute, 39.88 seconds. The group of Macalino, Adam Wood, Zachary Holt and Craig Hoefs won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:35.27 and the quartet of Hoefs, Holt, Tucker Hood and Wood finished second in the medley relay in 1:50.04.
North Bend’s only boys individual win came by Willis, who took the 50 freestyle in 24.60. But the Bulldogs also got runner-up finishes by Holt in the individual medley (2:18.91) and breaststroke (1:07.12), Tucker Hood in the butterfly (58.13), Hoefs in the 100 freestyle (46.21) and Wood in the 500 freestyle (5:35.52).
In addition, North Bend got third-place efforts by Tucker Hood in the 200 freestyle (1:59.40) and Macalino in the backstroke (1:03.81) and fourth-place finishes by Wood in the 200 freestyle (2:01.13), Willis in the 100 freestyle (55.84), Tucker Hill in the 500 freestyle (6:21.95) and Hoefs in the backstroke (1:04.34).
North Bend’s girls also won the 400 freestyle relay, with the group of Makenna Roberts, Rebecca Witharm, Natalie Cheal and Bella Jones finishing in 3:56.13. The Bulldogs were third in the medley relay with the same group, finishing in 2:00.14.
Jones won the individual medley (2:20.95) and was third in the backstroke (1:04.41). Cheal was third in the butterfly (1:04.78).
North Bend got fourth-place efforts by Witharm in the 50 freestyle (27.88), Kristina Powley in the butterfly (1:15.21) and Roberts in the breaststroke (1:15.82).
Boys Basketball
MYRTLE POINT 63, MARSHFIELD JV 49: The Bobcats won the Gold Bracket at the Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational, finishing the preseason on a positive note.
Gabe Swan had 16 points, Tyler Beyer-Smith 14, Carsen Bradford 13 and Jose Medina and Luke Nicholson eight each for Myrtle Point, which will enter Sunset Conference play with an 8-5 record. The Bobcats host Toledo on Tuesday.
Luke Parry had 14 points and Ben Mahaffey 11 for Marshfield.
COQUILLE 75, REEDSPORT 28: The Red Devils opened a 29-2 lead through one period and cruised to the home win in their preseason finale.
Jeremy Kistner had 16 points and Ean Smith 15 in the win. Racen Homan-Hall had nine and 11 different Red Devils scored.
Coquille takes a 9-1 record into league play Tuesday, when the Red Devils host Reedsport.
OAKLAND 64, REEDSPORT 46: The Oakers ended Reedsport’s win streak at eight games by pulling away in the second half for a win over the visiting Brave.
Colton Brownson had 22 points and Tristan Mask and Noah Strempel had 13 each for the Oakers, who led 28-22 at half and kept building the rest of the way.
Javier Analco had 16 points and Jacob Chaney, Dallas McGill and Tyler Thornton eight each for Reedsport, which opens Sunset Conference league play Tuesday at Coquille.
Girls Basketball
COQUILLE 56, COLTON 39: The Red Devils bounced back from their only loss, pulling away from the visiting Vikings in the second half.
Morgan Baird scored 21 points and Saige Gallino added 14 as both hit a pair of 3-pointers for the Red Devils. Hailey Combie scored eight points for Coquille.
Olivia Haines had 14 points and Madi Olsen 12 for Colton, which trailed just 24-20 at halftime before the Red Devils pulled away.
PACIFIC 68, RIDDLE 24: The combined Pacific-Powers team got its first Skyline League win, beating the visiting Irish to bounce back from a league-opening loss a night earlier.
Trinidy Blanton, one of the team’s players from Powers, scored a game-high 17 points. Sierra White added 14 and Madi Hall 12 in the victory.
Kat Scharter scored 10 points to lead the Irish.
BONANZA 27, MYRTLE POINT 22: The Bobcats had a fourth-period rally come up short in the championship game of the Gold Bracket at the Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational.
The Antlers led 26-14 going to the fourth period, but only scored one point as Myrtle Point chipped away at the advantage.
Nevaeh Nelson had 14 points for Bonanza. Maddi Reynolds had seven points and Madison Brown six for Myrtle Point.
OAKLAND 51, REEDSPORT 15: The Oakers held the Brave to two points in the first half while keeping visiting Reedsport winless in the preseason.
Gabby Parnell had 11 points to lead the Oakers.
Ilene Glover had five points and Cheyenne McCart four for Reeedsport.