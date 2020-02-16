The Bulldogs outscored the Eagles 15-11 in the final period after the teams were tied at half and the Bulldogs led by one through three periods.
Garrison Mateski had 19 points to lead North Bend, including seven in the critical fourth.
“Garrison played well throughout,” North Bend coach Bill Callaway said, adding that the Bulldogs were “solid on both ends and determined to see it through.”
Brady Messner added 13 points and Kyle Martin had 10 and hit all four of his free throws in the fourth.
Quinton Gelbrich had 20 points to lead Eagle Point, which also has just one league win.
North Bend visits Springfield on Tuesday and then hosts Eagle Point on Friday.
Girls Basketball
EAGLE POINT 41, NORTH BEND 26: The Bulldogs got off to a terrible start, falling behind 12-2 through one period, and weren’t able to catch up.
Aby Holling had 10 points for the Bulldogs, who also were outscored 16-6 in the third.
Hailey Burcham had four 3-pointers and scored 20 for Eagle Point.
Cheerleading
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS: North Bend was 10th in the coed small results at the state cheerleading championship on Saturday in Portland.
The Bulldogs had a total score of 120.90, with their best scores in the building skills category, where they ranked fifth out of the 17 teams.
Westview won the title with 166.70 points, with The Dalles second at 161.50.
Marshfield was 11th in the coed large division, scoring 110.80. Tualatin won the division with 166.70 and McMinnville was second with 160.90.
The Pirates scored best in the tumbling/jumping portion of their routine.
Other champions included Santiam Christian for Class 3A-2A-1A, Gladstone for Class 4A, South Albany for Class 5A and Newberg for Class 6A.