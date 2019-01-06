Myrtle Point's boys basketball team got its first Sunset Conference win of the season Saturday, building an eight-point halftime lead and holding on to beat visiting Bandon 53-48.
Gabe Swan scored 21 points and Luke Nicholson added 15 for the Bobcats in their home win.
Matt Yarber had 21 points with four 3-pointers for the Tigers in the loss and Braydon Freitag pitched in 19.
Myrtle Point held Bandon to 19 first-half points and a late second half comeback fell short for the Tigers.
Myrtle Point visits first-place and yet undefeated Toledo on Tuesday. Bandon hosts those same Boomers on Thursday.
COQUILLE 80, REEDSPORT 56: Jeremy Kistner scored 21 points and the Red Devils used hot outside shooting to avenge a loss to the Brave in their home tournament back in December and snap a two-game losing skid.
Kistner hit five of Coquille's 15 3-pointers and Jace Haagen added four on the way to 16 points. Hayden Davis added 19 points inside while Rogun Weigel and Jacob Smith combined for five more long balls for the Red Devils.
Dallas McGill led Reedsport with 17 points, Javier Analco had 15 and Griffin Lavigne added 13.
The Red Devils took a 16-8 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
Coquille hosts Gold Beach on Tuesday and Reedsport visits Waldport.
MARSHFIELD 57, HENLEY 42: Cory Stover scored 16 points, Grant Webster had 14 and Grant Woolsey added 10 as Marshfield finished up 2-0 at the Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover Tournament in Cottage Grove.
Andrew Reynolds had 13 for Henley, and Dale Fenters and Braden Lawrie eached added 10.
The Hornets kept the game close, leading by one after the first quarter and trailing just 24-20 at halftime before Marshfield surged ahead in the third quarter.
Marshfield has now won five straight entering league play, dating back to its final game in Alaska. The Pirates host Junction City on Friday to open Sky-Em League play.
PACIFIC 46, CAMAS VALLEY 36: Colton Morrill-Keeler scored 21 points and Pacific rebounded in its second Class 1A Skyline League game following a loss to powerful Riddle on Friday night.
Jordan Walker had nine points and Kross Miller eight for the Pirates.
Jared Hunt had 15 for the Hornets and Tristan Catille added 9.
"We did some good stuff tonight," Pacific coach Ben Stallard said. "We needed a win."
Pacific visits Glendale on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MYRTLE POINT 43, BANDON 30: Sarah Nicholson and Sierra Smith each scored 14 points and the Bobcats pulled away for their first Sunset Conference win of the year on Saturday.
Kylie Lakey led Bandon with nine points.
The Bobcats led just 30-26 entering the fourth quarter, but limited the Tigers to four points in the final frame.
"I thought we did a good job playing team defense," Myrtle Point coach Dave Larsen said. "That was the difference in the game."
He added that Smith provided a big spark in the first quarter after the Bobcats fell into a quick 9-0 hole.
"Our defense picked up and we capitalized on some turnovers," Larsen said.
Myrtle Point visits Toledo on Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. tip and then Toledo comes to Bandon on Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. tip.
COQUILLE 71, REEDSPORT 21: Morgan Baird scored 18 points, Halle Layton had 17 and Mia Ruiz chipped in 10 and the Red Devils raced past the Brave on Saturday.
Mariyah Lumpkin-Harp led Reedsport with 8 points.
Coquille scored 26 first-quarter points with Baird scoring 10.
"Coquille's pretty good," Reedsport coach Dan Kenagy said.
Coquille hosts Gold Beach and Reedsport visits Waldport on Tuesday.
MARSHFIELD 62, HIDDEN VALLEY 33: Tess Garrett scored 17 points, Kaylin Dea added 12 and Marshfield ran past the Mustangs in the Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover Tournament on Saturday in Klamath Falls.
Kaiah Fisher had 12 points for Hidden Valley. Marshfield took a 20-5 lead after the first quarter and never looked back while beating the Mustangs for the second time this season.
The Pirates start league play on Friday by hosting Junction City.
PACIFIC 37, CAMAS VALLEY 20: Kaiya Gorneau scored 15 points and Natalie Vincent added 14 as the Pirates won their second Skyline League game on Saturday.
Pacific started slowly, leading just 13-8 at halftime, but pulled away in the second half.
"It was kind of a cold shooting night, but I credit a good defensive effort to the win," Pacific coach Bob Lemerande said.
Alissa Vrandenburg led Camas Valley with eight.