Myrtle Point’s Jordan Blanton and Brookings-Harbor’s Alexanda Contreras advanced to the girls state tournament by placing second in the Southern Oregon district qualifying tournament Saturday.
Blanton, wrestling at 170 pounds, started with a bye and won her quarterfinal and semifinal matches by decision, including beating Loryn Edmunds of Oakridge 2-0 in the semifinals.
She lost the championship match by pin to unbeaten Evangelina Toruno of La Pine, but still earned her spot in the state tournament.
Contreras won her semifinal match by pin over Hallie Smith of Thurston, but lost to Mountain View’s Alexandra Byrne 12-1 in the championship match.
They will wrestle in the first sanctioned girls state tournament during the regular tournament at Portland later this month.
Reedsport’s Yesenia Velazquez also had reached the semifinals on Friday, but came up short in her bid to advance to state, losing by pin to eventual champion Charli Stewart of Bend, the top seed at 120 pounds.
Velazquez then lost to Dakota Alewine of North Medford in the consolation semifinals before pinning Madelyn Neuschwander of Sweet Home in the fifth-place match.
Divinity Farris, wrestling at 125 pounds for Reedsport, also placed fifth. After losing her first match, she won three straight consolation matches, including two by pins, before losing to Jessy Hart of Sweet Home in the consolation semifinals, ending her hopes of wrestling back for a spot in the state tournament.
Farris pinned Ashland’s Summer Bertrand in the fifth-place match.
North Bend’s two wrestlers in the tournament, Madalyn Hampel and Molly PIcatti, both were eliminated on the first day of the tournament.
Siuslaw had four wrestlers, Bailey Overton, Hayden Muller, Adriana Edwards and Kinga Bugajska, but all failed to place. Overton, Muller and Bugajska were eliminated one round from placing.
The tournament drew wrestlers from 54 schools. Sweet Home won the title, with Reedsport 14th. Brookings-Harbor was 21st, Myrtle Point 30th, Siuslaw 32nd and North Bend 48th.
Boys Basketball
DAYS CREEK 41, PACIFIC 38: The Pirates came up just short at home against the visiting Wolves.
After taking a 23-17 halftime lead, Pacific was outscored 14-5 in the third quarter and couldn’t recover in what coach Ben Stallard described as a strong team effort.
“It was a good effort across the board for the Pirates,” Stallard said.
Sean White had 15 points and Colton Morrill-Keeler nine for Pacific. Caleb Kruzick scored 15 for Days Creek.
“Sean played tough in the post for us,” Stallard said. “We needed to hit a couple more outside shots and have a few less turnovers.”
Girls Basketball
DAYS CREEK 45, PACIFIC 23: The Pirates never got going on offense and lost to the visiting Wolves.
“We struggled mightily on offense tonight,” coach Bob Lemerande said.
Madi Hall had seven points and Natalie Vincent six for Pacific in the loss.
Moriah Michaels scored 24 for Days Creek.