Myrtle Point’s volleyball team got its first win of the season Saturday, topping host Riddle 25-21, 25-21, 25-15.
Madison Brown had 19 assists and two aces in the win. Sierra Smith had 10 kills and six aces, Johanna Davis had six kills and three aces, and Nikki Leep had five kills and two aces in the win.
The Bobcats, who evened their season record at 1-1, host Pacific on Tuesday and Camas Valley on Wednesday.
Bulldogs fall: North Bend lost its Midwestern League opener to Willamette in Eugene on Saturday, falling 25-6, 25-13, 25-16.
“We really struggled on serve receive,” North Bend coach Jessica Randle said, crediting the Wolverines for their tough serving. “We spent most of the game out of system, struggling to take the reins on offense.”
Olivia Knutson had a strong serving match for the Bulldogs, but the offense limited the work of hitters Chelsea Howard, Abbie Kirby, Randee Cunningham and Hayden Markel.
The Bulldogs are right back in league action at home Tuesday night against North Eugene.
Saturday’s Midwestern League schedule also included four matches in Springfield. Crater beat both Thurston and Springfield while Eagle Point lost to both the Springfield schools.
SOCCER
Pirates shut out: Marshfield’s teams opened the season with shutout losses to Tillamook on Saturday.
The Cheesemakers topped Marshfield’s boys 3-0 in a match at Tillamook. In the girls match, the Pirates fell 4-0 at Pete Susick Stadium.
Marshfield's boys host Brookings-Harbor in a nonleague match at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The girls visit North Bend on Thursday as part of a Civil War doubleheader. The girls will play at 5 p.m. and the boys at 7.