Marshfield’s volleyball team won the North Valley Tournament on Saturday, going a perfect 4-for-4 during the day without losing a set.
The Pirates topped Phoenix 26-24, 25-14; beat Mazama 25-14, 25-8; won against North Valley 25-20, 25-23; and edged Henley in the title match 26-24, 25-23.
Alex Locati had 28 kills during the day and also 10 aces, both bests for the Pirates. Kenadi Rhodes and Mallory Heyer had 13 kills each and Heyer also had eight aces. McKayla Myrand had 12 kills and a team-best 21 digs. Ravyn Miranda had 65 assists.
Marshfield is a perfect 7-0 on the season. The Pirates host Class 3A power Creswell and North Valley on Tuesday — their first home matches — in their final nonleague tuneups before hosting Junction City to open the Sky-Em League season Thursday.
Coquille wins tourney: Coquille won the Les Schwab Invitational at Reedsport on Saturday, starting slowly and improving through the day in one of the bigger annual small-school showcase events.
The Red Devils lost their first set, to St. Mary’s, 20-25 before bouncing back to beat the Crusaders 25-14, 25-10 to win the match. They then beat North Douglas 25-10, 25-19 and topped Oakridge in the championship match 25-18, 25-16.
“We had fantastic serving (in the championship match) as our girls carried out our serves plan near perfect,” Coquille coach Suzanne Grami said. “They have three strong hitters and we kept them out of system most of the match. Plus, except for two runs, our serve receive was also good.”
Grami said Coquille’s serving was the difference throughout the day and that the entire team played well.
Gracie Sinclair and Abbey Dieu combined for 41 kills throughout the day and Kaylee Green had 34 assists. Jami Goin was stellar in serve receive and also had 26 digs. Morgan Baird, Halle Layon, Drew Wilson, Ellie Ekelund, Morgan Miller and Brooklynn Duble also were strong throughout the day.
Host Reedsport lost all three of its matches during the day, to Lost River, Grant Union and Weston-McEwen.
GIRLS SOCCER
North Bend 3, Cascade 2: The Bulldogs beat the visiting Cougars on Saturday on the strength of a pair of second-half goals by Morgan Bream.
Bream also assisted on the first goal, by Haley Edwards. The game-winner came in the 76th minute after Cascade had scored the first two goals of the season yielded by the Bulldogs.
North Bend improved to 3-0 on the season and host Central on Tuesday before opening Midwestern League play at home Saturday against Ashland.
Astoria 5, Marshfield 0: The Pirates fell to the Fishermen on a neutral field at Newport on Saturday.
Marshfield has its final nonleague match Tuesday at Phoenix before starting Sky-Em League play on Sept. 20 against Cottage Grove.
BOYS SOCCER
North Bend 2, Cascade 0: The North Bend boys picked up their first win of the season by shutting out the visiting Cougars.
Both North Bend goals came in the first half, one by Matheus Silva and the other by Adam Woods.
North Bend visits Central on Tuesday.
Marshfield 1, Astoria 0: The Pirates got their second straight 1-0 win by beating the Fishermen a Newport on Saturday.
Pietro De Toni had Marshfield’s goal, with an assist by Miguel Flores. Jose Ramirez had four saves while posting the shutout in goal.
Marshfield improved to 2-2 on the year.
“It was a big win for us,” Marshfield coach Drew Jones said. “A big test for us (will be) Tuesday.”
That’s when the Pirates host Phoenix in their final nonleague tuneup. The contest will be an OSAA endowment game, with all fans paying to get in.
FOOTBALL
Powers 34, Jewell 6: The Cruisers had a great game on defense in their first six-man contest on Friday, limiting the Blue Jays to just 10 yards in the contest.
Jamason Kellogg rushed for 122 yards and three scores for Powers and David Pedrick and Cole Holiday each also had a touchdown run.
Powers also converted five of six extra-point kicks, which count for two points in six-man, with Holiday making four of his five tries and Pedrick converting his one attempt.
“We did get a couple of TDs called back on penalties, blocks in the back, so we have some things to clean up, but all in all, it was a favorable step into the unknown,” Powers coach Kayne Pedrick said.