Marshfield’s boys basketball team completed its trip to Alaska with a 67-35 win over Bethel on Saturday.
The Pirates had lost their first two games against Alaskan powerhouse teams Dimond and tournament-host Wasilla, but pulled away from the Warriors in the second quarter of the finale Saturday.
Marshfield led by one after one quarter and fell behind by three early in the second before getting a big spark from the bench, including freshman Mason Ainsworth, who hit four 3-pointers on the way to 15 points for the game.
Marshfield led 29-20 at the break and then Grant Webster and Cory Stover took over inside as the Pirates blew the game open in the second half. Webster finished with 19 points and Stover had 17 in the win.
Marshfield now has a little break before hosting Newport on Dec. 29.
COQUILLE 54, JEFFERSON 46: The Red Devils topped the host Lions in their annual tournament on Saturday.
Jeremy Kistner had 20 points, while Cort McKinley added 14 and Hayden Davis 12 in the win.
Coquille trailed 33-32 at the half, but held Jefferson to just 13 second-half points.
Cesar Sepulveda had 15 points to lead Jefferson.
The Red Devils are back in the Willamette Valley this week for games at Colton on Thursday and Kennedy on Friday, their final tuneups before opening Sunset Conference play against unbeaten Toledo on Jan. 3.
Girls Basketball
NORTH BEND 48, PHOENIX 28: The Bulldogs followed a dramatic win at Thurston on Friday by beating the Pirates at Elmira on Saturday.
North Bend overcame first-half foul trouble with a big boost from freshman Adrianna Frank, who eventually finished with 12 points.
“We had tons of foul trouble in the first half and we struggled horribly from the line,” North Bend coach Mike Forrester said. “Adrainna Frank came in and gave us a nice spark.”
Hayden Markel led the Bulldogs with 14 points and Haley Snelgrove scored 10. Both Frank and Makoa Matthews hit a pair of 3-pointers in the win.
The Bulldogs host Elmira on Saturday in what will be their first home game in nearly four weeks.
COQUILLE 57, JEFFERSON 23: The Red Devils stormed out to a 27-3 lead through one quarter and sailed to an easy win over the host Lions in the Jefferson tournament, keeping their record perfect for the year.
Morgan Baird had 21 points to lead the Red Devils. Abbey Dieu scored eight, Halle Layton seven and Sagie Gallino six on a night when everyone who played scored for Coquille.
Swimming
PIRATES WIN: Marshfield easily beat visiting Cottage Grove and Reedsport in a three-way meet at Mingus Park on Friday, winning every event in the process.
Connor Fromm won the 200-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly for the Marshfield boys. AJ Kliewer took both the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke and Brian Place won both the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Aaron Hutchins won the 100 freestyle and Frankie Figueroa took the 500 freestyle.
Marshfield’s winning relays included various combinations of Kliewer, Place, Fromm, Figueroa, Hutchins, Josh Olson, Gabe Delgado and Robert Kliewer.
For Marshfield’s girls, Kady Cooley won the 200 and 500 freestyle, Anna Hutchins took the 50 and 100 freestyle, Brianna Billeter won the butterfly and backstroke, Paige Kirchner took the individual medley and Pauline Kaiser won the breaststroke.
The various winning relays included combinations of Hutchins, Cooley, Billeter, Kaiser, Kirchner, Cassidy Carr, Sydney Trendell, Mira Matthews and Aina Weaver.
BULLDOGS SWEEP TITLES: North Bend's boys and girls won the team titles Friday in the Newport Invitational.
Details were not available.
Wrestling
SHAMROCK INVITATIONAL: Myrtle Point had one winner in the tournament at Riddle on Saturday.
Clifford Johnson took the title at 132 pounds, pinning Central Linn’s Chase Merritt in the final.
Tyler Huerta placed second at 126 pounds and PD Matthews (138) and Caleb Brickey (195) both were third for the Bobcats.
Gage Jones nearly placed at 220, but was eliminated in the consolation semifinals.
Landen Timeus placed second at 138 pounds and Dylan Edwards was third at 126 for Gold Beach.
Roseburg won the tournament, while Myrtle Point was fourth and Gold Beach 11th among 16 teams.
TIM FINE MEMORIAL: Coquille had four wrestlers place in the top four, led by Kane Rilatos, who took the title at 195 pounds.
Brayden Clayburn won three of his four matches to place second at 160 pounds.
Ethan Elmer (138 pounds) and Sage Garrington (145) both placed fourth.
Coquille finished fifth out of seven teams in the tournament, which was won by Glide.