Marshfield's cross country teams swept the team titles in the season-opening 2-Mile Trial at Cottage Grove on Saturday.
Marshfield’s boys scored 34 points to beat Junction City (39), Jefferson (57), Cottage Grove (88) and Taft (113).
Robert Kliewer was fifth (12:17), Kyran Erwin sixth (12:17), Aaron Prince seventh (12:22), Jacob Calvert 11th (13:14) and Jack Waddington 23rd (15:01) for the Pirates.
Junction City’s Conner McAdams won the race in 11:43.
For Marshfield’s girls, Kaylee Delzotti was fourth (15:08), Bailey Wallack seventh (15:35), Jordan Baarstad 11th (15:47), Kensey Harlow 18th (17:28) and Daryanne Huntley 19th (17:48).
Junction City’s Anika Thompson won in 12:56, beating runner-up Katie Chapman of Lowell by almost two minutes.
Marshfield had 37 points, Sutherlin 57, Junction City 61 and Cottage Grove 62.
In all, 14 schools took part in the event, though most did not have complete teams.
Boys Soccer
MARSHFIELD 5, TILLAMOOK 1: The Pirates got the season off to a strong start Saturday, beating visiting Tillamook.
The match was tied at 1-all at halftime, with the Pirates getting a goal from Pedro Casas. But Marshfield surged ahead in the second half, getting two goals from Alberto Castillo and a goal each by Gage Hammond and David Flores.
"We had a great performance from our freshman keeper Daniel Garcia," Marshfield coach Drew Jones said.
"It was a good first contest, sloppy in some areas, but we pushed through, played our style and have something to build off of now."
Coming off a season when the Pirates finished second in the Sky-Em League and advanced to the Class 4A playoffs, the Pirates reversed their result against Tillamook from last fall (a 3-0 loss).
Marshfield will be home again Wednesday, when the Pirates host North Bend at 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
TILLAMOOK 8, MARSHFIELD 0: Marshfield’s girls fell to the host Cheesemakers on Saturday in their season opener.
“Hopefully the girls have learned something from this game,” Marshfield coach Pia Figueroa said, adding that his young team has much to learn.
“I’m 100 percent sure they gave all they had,” he said.
The Pirates visit Brookings-Harbor on Tuesday and host North Bend at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Volleyball
MOUNT ANGEL TOURNAMENT: Reedsport won one of its four matches in the big tournament hosted by Kennedy High School on Saturday, which included a number of top Class 3A, 2A and 1A teams.
Reedsport’s win came against Blanchet Catholic by scores of 25-23 and 25-10.
The Brave also lost to Burns, like Blanchet Catholic a Class 3A school, 25-17, 25-21.
Reedsport lost to two Class 2A schools — Vernonia (25-14, 25-18) and host Kennedy (25-15, 25-7).