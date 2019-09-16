Marshfield’s boys soccer team beat Astoria 5-1 on Saturday in a match played on a neutral pitch at Newport.
The Pirates trailed the Fishermen 1-0 at halftime, but dominated the final 40 minutes.
Pedro Casas scored the first goal on a free kick. He then had a crossing pass that Astoria’s goalkeeper caught, but the momentum pulled him across the goal line for an own goal.
Alberto Castillo scored the next two goals, both on breakaways, and Anthony Salinas headed in a corner kick for the final score.
The Pirates head to Phoenix on Wednesday for a nonleague match against Cascade Christian.
ASHLAND 5, NORTH BEND 0: The Bulldogs dropped their Midwestern League opener on the road Saturday.
The Grizzlies improved to 3-1, their only loss coming to South Medford. North Bend is 1-4-1 and is now off until heading back to the Rogue Valley next Monday for a match against Eagle Point.
Girls Soccer
ASHLAND 7, NORTH BEND 1: The Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season in their league opener on the road.
Racheal Snyder scored the goal for North Bend, which was dealing with several injuries.
“We will bounce back the next game,” coach Tony Picatti said.
Ashland is now 3-0-1 on the season, while North Bend is 4-1. Among the nine teams in the Midwestern League, only Churchill (0-2) and Eagle Point (0-6) have more than one loss. Eagle Point is North Bend’s next foe, next Monday.
ASTORIA 5, MARSHFIELD 0: The Fishermen beat the Pirates in the match at Newport.
The five goals were the fewest conceded by Marshfield this season. The Pirates, who have not scored a goal, play their final nonleague tuneup at South Umpqua on Wednesday.
Volleyball
BOBCATS SWEEP: Myrtle Point topped visiting Riddle and Gold Beach in a double dual on Saturday.
The Bobcats swept Riddle 25-10, 25-15, 25-23 and beat Gold Beach 25-7, 25-16, 25-7. It was the second time in three days Myrtle Point had beaten the Panthers, following their league match Thursday.
Gold Beach beat Riddle 25-19, 25-20, 25-16 for its first win.
For Myrtle Point, Madison Brown had 27 assists and 10 kills during the day. Nikki Leep had 19 kills and seven aces and Heavenly Reynolds had 18 digs and 14 assists.
The Bobcats (7-1) have their first-round bye of the Sunset Conference season on Tuesday and host Toledo on Thursday.
Gold Beach (1-5) heads north again Tuesday to face Coquille and hosts Waldport on Thursday.
UNION TOPS REEDSPORT: The Bobcats completed a perfect trip to the South Coast, beating the Brave 25-19, 25-13, 20-25, 25-16 on Saturday. Union beat Bandon and Pacific at Bandon on Friday.
Union, 8-2, is No. 3 in the OSAA power rankings for Class 2A. Reedsport, now 5-8, travels to Waldport on Tuesday as it returns to Sunset Conference play.
Cross Country
NORTHWEST CLASSIC: Siuslaw swept the team titles in the Class 4A-3A-2A-1A division at the big meet at Lane Community College in Eugene.
Siuslaw’s girls finished first out of 21 complete teams.
Philomath’s Hannah Hernandez won the 5,000-meter race in 18 minutes and 35 seconds. Junction City’s Anika Thompson was second (18:50) and Siuslaw’s Hannah Rannow third (18:57). Siuslaw’s Brea Blankenship was 14th (20:47). The Vikings’ other three scoring runners were Rylee Colton (30th in 21:48), Gracie Freudenthal (36th in 22:05) and Anne Wartnik (37th in 22:08). The Vikings scored 102 points, to edge Tillamook by five and Newport by nine.
Marshfield, which did not have a complete team, was led by Kayee Delzotti, who placed 25th in 21:34. Bailey Wallack was 52nd (22:44) and Jordan Baarstad 55th (22:47).
Marshfield’s boys were 12th in the team race, while Siuslaw won with 89 points, beating Newport by seven.
John Peckham of Sisters won the race in 16:17. Siuslaw’s Brendon Jensen was fourth (16:27) and freshman Samuel Ulrich was 15th for the Vikings (17:17). Jaxon Jensen was 19th (17:28), Kiger Johnson 22nd (17:30) and Kyle Hughes 35th (17:49) for Siuslaw.
Marshfield was led by Aaron Prince, who finished 33rd (17:46). Robert Kliewer was 50th (18:28), Kyran Erwin 66th (18:46), Jacob Calvert 99th (19:37) and Markus Kliewer 180th (26:33).