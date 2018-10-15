Junction City won the annual Marshfield Invitational on Saturday, beating the host Pirates in the semifinals and then Class 6A Grants Pass in the championship match of the 16-team volleyball tournament.
Marshfield's Makenna Anderson digs out a serve Saturday in a match against Astoria during the Marshfield Invitational at Marshfield High School.
Defending champion Coquille won the consolation bracket after finishing third in the morning pool that featured both of the championship finalists. The Red Devils beat Del Norte of California in a three-set championship for the consolation title.
The host Pirates won their pool without losing a set, sweeping their two sets against Douglas, Eagle Point and Mazama.
Marshfield then beat Astoria in the quarterfinals, coming from behind in the first set on the way to topping the Fishermen 26-24, 25-17.
That put the Pirates in the semifinals against their Sky-Em League foe Junction City, which had turned away North Valley in the quarterfinals.
Marshfield won the first set 25-22, but the Tigers came back to win the last two 25-21, 15-9.
Marshfield coach Tammie Montiel said the Pirates had momentum during the loss to Junction City, but couldn't hold on. The Pirates had erased an early deficit in the final set, but Junction City scored seven of the final eight points to take the match.
Grants Pass, meanwhile, knocked off Cottage Grove in a quarterfinal thriller, 23-25, 26-24, 15-8 before topping Creswell 25-21, 25-22 to advance to face Junction City for the final.
Creswell, joined by Marshfield, Junction City and Cottage Grove as the champions of the morning pools, beat Douglas in the fourth quarterfinal.
For the day for Marshfield, McKayla Myrand had 28 kills, Alex Locati 27 and Kenadi Rhodes 25. Ravyn Miranda had 88 assists and McKenna Anderson had 59 digs and a team-best eight aces.
Coquille missed out on a chance to defend its title when the Red Devils finished third behind Junction City and Grants Pass in their pool. The Red Devils were the only team to beat the Tigers in a set of pool play, but got swept by the Lady Cavers and split with Sutherlin.
The Red Devils rolled through the quarterfinals and semifinals in the consolation bracket, beating South Medford and then Reedsport in straight sets before outlasting Del Norte 25-27, 25-18, 15-10.
During the three bracket matches, the Red Devils got 31 kills, 14 digs and four aces from Grace Sinclair. Abbey Dieu had nine of her 14 kills during the match with Del Norte. Morgan Baird and Morgan Miller combined for 13 kills. Jami Goin had 28 digs. She also served the final 14 points of the match with Reedsport. Kaylee Green and Drew Wilson combined for 35 assists. Halle Layton and Ellie Ekelund had five stuff blocks in the bracket final.
Reedsport reached the consolation semifinals by beating Mazama.
Though the Brave didn’t win any of their pool sets, coach James Hixenbaugh said they played well against Creswell, Siuslaw and Astoria.
Siuslaw also won its consolation quarterfinal match, over Eagle Point, before losing to Del Norte in the semifinals.
CROSS COUNTRY
Warner Pacific Challenge: Marshfield’s boys went against Siuslaw for the first time this season in their final tuneup before the upcoming Sky-Em district meet.
They competed in the Silver Division in the huge meet. Klamath Union won with 84 points, Siuslaw was second with 110, Dallas third with 137 and Marshfield fourth with 158.
The race was won by Jimmy Talley of Cottage Grove, another Sky-Em team. He finished the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes and 4 seconds.
Siuslaw’s Brendon Jensen was sixth (16:40), while Marshfield’s Gabe Delgado was 14th (17:06), two spots in front of Siuslaw’s Kiger Johnson (17:08). Jonah Jarman, another Siuslaw runner, was 20th (17:13) and Marshfield’s Aaron Prince 25th (17:24). Siuslaw’s Ryan Jennings was 29th (17:34)
Marshfield’s Kyran Erwin was 36th (17:41) and Jonathon Sampier 41st (17:44) before Siuslaw’s fifth runner, Chad Hughes, crossed in 48th (17:53). Marshfield’s fifth, Robert Kliewer, was 54th in 18:06.
The Pirates likely will need some of their runners to beat their Siuslaw counterparts at the district meet with Marist expected to take the Sky-Em title and the league only getting two teams into the state meet.
Marist competed in the Gold Division, finishing 10th behind some of the state’s best bigger schools. Franklin won the division. The Spartans’ top four runners all finished in under 17 minutes.
Marshfield’s Jazmin Chavez competed in the Gold Division, against the state’s top runners, including powerful Summit, which had five of the top nine finishers. Chavez ran a season-best time of 18:59 to finish 30th.
The rest of Marshfield’s runners ran in the junior varsity division, with Kaylee Delzotti also running a season-best time of 20:14 to finish fifth, behind three more Summit runners and one from Tualatin.
Emily Kruse ran 21:23, a lifetime best, to finish 23rd.
Siuslaw’s girls won the Silver Division. Hannah Rannow was eighth (19:32), Brea Blankenship ninth (19:41), Rylee Colton 14th (20:16), Chloe Madden 16th (20:19) and Anne Wartnik 19th (20:21).
Marist was 12th in the Gold Division, with the Spartans’ top runner, McKenna Priske, finishing 17 spots in front of Chavez in a time of 18:17.
SOCCER
Millers sweep Bulldogs: Springfield’s girls and boys soccer teams beat visiting North Bend on Saturday in a pair of Midwestern League matches.
The Springfield girls beat North Bend 4-0 and the boys won 6-0.
Springfield’s girls are 3-1, one of five teams in the league with at least three wins and one or fewer losses. North Bend fell to 1-4-1.
Springfield’s boys improved to 3-0-1 and North Bend fell to 0-5-1.
North Bend’s squads head back to Eugene on Wednesday to face Willamette.