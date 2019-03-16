North Bend dropped a pair of one-run games at Crater to open the Midwestern League baseball season Saturday, losing 2-1 and 7-6.
The Comets won the opener despite a gem by North Bend’s Mane Freeman, who went the distance, allowing just three hits with six strikeouts, one walk and one hit batter. All three of the hits came in the first two innings, including a double by Jacob Memmott that, combined with the only North Bend error of the game helped lead to Crater’s two runs in the first.
North Bend coach Brad Horning said Freeman also fielded well, including starting a double play after a Crater single in the second inning.
But the Bulldogs didn’t score until the seventh, when Brylee Anderson and Jake Simmons walked and Brendon Roberts had a drag bunt for a single. A passed ball scored Anderson and the Comets intentionally walked Jayden Frank and got a game-ending line out by Bridger Holmes.
The second game ended with a strikeout and the bases loaded after North Bend had scored two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh to nearly erase a 7-1 deficit.
Earlier in the seventh, Anderson and Simmons had singles, Roberts walked, Frank was hit by a pitch and Ian Spalding and Freeman walked with the bases loaded.
Horning said a bright spot was that in the two combined games, the Bulldogs walked just four batters and hit two.
“What we didn’t capitalize on was they walked five in the first game and 14 in the second,” Horning said, noting that the Comets also hit five North Bend batters. “But we never got a clutch base hit with the bases loaded to push that across.”
Simmons had two hits and two runs in the second game and Roberts walked three times and scored twice. Spalding also walked three times.
The Bulldogs were playing their first games, while Crater already had a few under its belt.
“We really needed a preseason game,” Horning said. “We tried to scrimmage, but it’s really not the same.”
North Bend is at Marist Catholic for a nonleague game Tuesday and at Springfield for a league doubleheader Thursday.
Softball
Crater takes two: North Bend dropped both games of its Midwestern League-opening doubleheader at Crater, 14-3 and 9-1 on Saturday.
North Bend coach John Olson wasn’t discouraged, and said it is a starting point for his club.
“To beat a good team like Crater, we’ve got to field better, hit better and pitch better,” he said. “I don’t know that we did horrible with any of them. We’ve just got to do better.”
In the opener, Haley Snelgrove an Keira Young each had a hit and a run for the Bulldogs and Kaitlyn Randle had a hit and an RBI. Isabelle Peck scored the other run.
In the nightcap, Gwen Hogewoning doubled in the first inning and later scored on the back end of a double steal.
Kelsey Thomas had a double in the seventh inning for the Bulldogs.
Marissa Ellenberger had a massive day for the Comets. She had a two-run triple and three-run home run in the opener and a double, solo home run and three runs in the nightcap.
Olson said freshman Saige Vaughn had a gutty effort pitching after being out two days with the flu.
“Being her first varsity game as a freshman, I was proud of what she went through to pitch,” he said. “That was a good team. They took advantage of any mistakes we made.”
Elliana White shared the pitching duties with Vaughn during the day.
North Bend plays its home opener Thursday against Central and has another league doubleheader Saturday at Springfield.
Tigers sweep Days Creek: Bandon improved to 3-0 on the season by winning at Days Creek 12-7 and 14-1.
“What a difference a year makes,” coach Brandon Gallagher said. “The girls are working hard and it’s showing.”
The Tigers have already matched their win total from the previous two seasons combined.
In Saturday’s opener, Naomi Martin had three hits and two runs, Allie Hennick had two hits and two RBIs and freshmen Trinity Long-Hinderman and Kadence Teel both went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and combined to score three runs.
Dedra Foster highlighted the second game with four hits, including a home run and double, to go with four runs and three RBIs. Martin had two hits, including a triple, scored twice and drove in three. Lizzy Gallagher went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs and Teel had a hit, two runs and an RBI.
“The freshmen are figuring it out early, which will be nice moving forward,” Brandon Gallagher said. “They mix in well with the rest of the upperclassmen.
“We still have a few things to work on, but the way they have been approaching practice, I’m hopeful we will get it fixed sooner than later.”
Boys Tennis
Grants Pass 5, North Bend 3: The visiting Cavemen topped the Bulldogs Saturday in North Bend's season-opening match.
The Bulldogs got wins at No. 3 singles by Kendall Ehlin and No. 4 singles by Lucas Parvin.
North Bend also won the No. 3 doubles match, which was extended to three sets, with the pair of Bo Phillips and Eric Monsebroten.
Grants Pass 5, Marshfield 1: The Grants Pass boys tennis team handled Marshfield at the William J. Sweet Memorial Tennis Center on Saturday.
Grants Pass swept the singles matches, winning all three by straight sets. Defending state doubles champions Josh and Max Nicolaus won the Pirates’ only match, downing Jaxon Schotza and Nick Rist 7-5, 6-4.
Girls Tennis
Grants Pass 2, Marshfield 0: Grants Pass downed Marshfield’s girls on Saturday, with the Pirates having just two available players.
Grants Pass swept both the singles matches in straight sets.
Grants Pass 8, North Bend 0: With a short lineup due to some illnesses, North Bend’s girls tennis team fell to Grants Pass at the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Oregon on Saturday.
All of the Lady Cavers' wins came in two sets with one match needing a tiebreaker in the first set.
North Bend forfeited three of its singles matches and one of its doubles matches.
Next up for the Bay Area squads is the first Civil War match of the season, at the William J. Sweet Memorial Tennis Center on Saturday, with the girls at 2 p.m., followed by the boys.
Track & Field
Medford Rotary Relays: Marshfield’s Khaley Aguilar won the pole vault to highlight the day for the Pirates in the 17-team meet that includes numerous relays and a number of larger schools.
Aguilar cleared 10 feet 6 inches. Raegan Rhodes placed seventh in the event for Marshfield.
Marshfield’s quartet of Aryana Mill, Sydney Trendell, Amanda Cross and Aguilar placed third in the shuttle hurdle relay.
The Pirates were sixth in the 4x400 relay with the group of Rhodes, Charlie Dea, Kaylee Delzotti and Jazmin Chavez and also were sixth in the distance medley with the team of Bailey Wallack, Jordan Baarstad, Delzotti and Chavez.
Maddie Arzie placed eighth in the discus.
Marshfield’s boys were fifth in the distance medley relay with the team of Aaron Prince, Ethan Place, Jonathon Sampier and Gabe Delgado.
Brian Place was third in the javelin and Sirus Robie placed fourth in the triple jump.
Marshfield’s girls were eighth and the boys 13th in the team races, both won by Grants Pass.