The North Bend girls soccer team suffered its second loss of the season in its home finale Saturday when Churchill topped the Bulldogs 5-0.
North Bend plays its last four Midwestern League matches on the road as it tries to earn a spot in the Class 5A postseason.
The Bulldogs fell to 1-2-1 in Midwestern League play (7-2-1 overall). Churchill improved to 3-0-0 in league play. North Bend is ranked No. 10 in the Class 5A power rankings, but is sixth in the league standings and faces an uphill battle to reach the playoffs. The league gets four playoff bids and one more team could earn the at-large spot that goes to the top team in the power rankings not otherwise guaranteed a playoff spot.
Three of the four teams left on North Bend’s schedule are in front of the Bulldogs in the league standings, starting with two trips to Springfield this week, to face the Millers on Wednesday and Thurston on Saturday. North Bend visits Willamette and Crater next week.
Churchill’s boys made it a clean sweep of the matches at Vic Adams Field, beating North Bend 4-0.
Churchill is 3-0 in league play and 7-0-2 for the season. North Bend fell to 0-3-1 in league play.
CROSS COUNTRY
Paul Mariman Invitational: Siuslaw’s girls had five of the top 15 finishers to win the title in the annual meet at Philomath, scoring 28 points to easily beat runner-up Philomath.
Hannah Rannow was second in the race to lead the Vikings, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes and 12 seconds. Philomath’s Hannah Hernandez won in 18:58.
Siuslaw’s Brea Blankenship was fifth (20:08), Chloe Madden eighth (20:55), Anne Wartnik ninth (20:57) and Rylee Colton 15th (21:35). Bandon runners finished just before and after Colton, with Holly Hutton 14th (21:26) and Shannon Smith 16th (21:43).
Newport won the boys team race with 63 points. Siuslaw was third (86) and Bandon fourth (141).
Newport’s Kolby Spink won in 16:45, followed by Siuslaw’s Brendon Jensen (16:58). Bandon’s Isaac Cutler was seventh (17:31) and Siuslaw’s Jonah Jarman was eighth (17:38).
Southern Oregon Invite: Brookings-Harbor’s boys were third and North Bend seventh in the meet at Valley of the Rogue State Park in Rogue River.
Grants Pass swept the team titles, edging Crater. Dimitri Underwood won the boys race for the Cavemen in 16:50. Brookings-Harbor freshman Kaleb Carmesin was third (17:09).
North Bend’s top runner was Tyson Flitcroft, who placed 23rd in 18:31.
Faith Shultz won the girls race for Grants Pass in 19:29. Coquille’s Allie Storts was seventh in 20:47 while North Bend’s top runner was Celeste Sinko in 10th (21:24).
Harrier Classic: Marshfield’s Jazmine Chavez placed 11th in the big meet at Albany, which featured 27 complete girls teams spanning all the classifications.
South Eugene’s Madison Elmore won the race in 18:17. Chavez was second among Class 4A runners in 19:20, 11 seconds behind Junction City’s Anika Thompson.
Marshfield’s girls were 15th in the team race, won by South Eugene. Marshfield’s boys were 13th out of 36 complete teams.
Central Catholic took the title, led by individual champion Ben Brown (15:46).
Marshfield’s top finisher was Gabe Delgado, who placed 33rd in 16:54, a new personal best.