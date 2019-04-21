In a pair of extra-inning baseball games at Drain on Saturday, Bandon split with North Douglas, winning the opener 2-0 in eighth innings then losing the nightcap 2-1 when the Warriors won it in the bottom of the ninth.
Both games featured stellar pitching. The teams combined for just 13 hits on the day.
Braydon Freitag and Ethan Hultin, who caught all 17 innings for the Tigers, both had two hits, a double and an RBI in the win in Saturday's opener. Freitag drove in Josh Minkler with Bandon's first run and then scored on a hit by Hultin in the eighth inning.
Freitag tossed seven innings with eight strikeouts and four walks and picked up the win. Coby Smith threw the eighth with a walk and strikeout and got the save.
In the nightcap, Freitag had a hit and an RBI in the loss. Smith and Hultin had Bandon’s two other hits.
Minkler tossed 4 1/3 innings of no-hit ball, but did walk seven with six strikeouts. Smith tossed 3 1/3 of shutout ball with one walk, two hits and four Ks. Jason Wilhite got the final two outs.
Bandon returns to Sunset Conference play when it hosts Waldport on Tuesday.
Track & Field
SUMMIT INVITATIONAL: Marshfield had a number of placers in the big meet at Bend on Saturday.
The top finishers for the Pirates were Elise Martin and Gabe Delgado in the meet, which included a number of Oregon’s top programs, as well as teams from Idaho and Washington.
Martin placed second in the girls triple jump with a mark of 35 feet. She also tied for eighth in the 100 hurdles (16.58 seconds).
Delgado, meanwhile, was second in the rarely contested 2,000-meter steeplechase, finishing with a time of 6 minutes, 51.48 seconds.
All the rest of Marshfield’s placers came in field events.
For the girls, Ravyn Miranda was sixth in the long jump (15-10). In the pole vault, Payton Davidson tied for fifth (11-0) and Khaley Aguilar tied for seventh (10-6).
Chase Howerton was third in the boys pole vault (13-6) and Kamren Chard tied for fifth (12-6). Brian Place was seventh in the javelin (149-3).
Summit’s boys and Boise’s girls captured the team titles.
Among the top marks for the boys were Brady Petz clearing 15-6 for Bend in the pole vault and Robert Gorman’s winning times of 15.57 seconds in the 110 high hurdles and 39.28 seconds in the 300 hurdles.
For the girls, Taylor Chocek of South Eugene won the 300 hurdles in 45.14. Summit’s Isabel Max won the 800 in 2:12.85 and sister Fiona Max was timed in 4:32.82 in the 1,500 while finishing second to Boise’s Maggie Liebich, who finished in 4:29.28.
MAYNARD MAI INVITATIONAL: Coquille’s Allison Storts won both distance races to lead the efforts of the Red Devils in the 20-team meet at Glide.
Storts won the 1,500 in 5:24.45 and the 3,000 in 11:57.08 for Coquille.
Tucker Godfrey was second in the high hurdles (17.34) and third in the intermediate hurdles (47.39) for Coquille’s boys.
David Pedrick placed fifth in the 200 for Powers (24.52).
The top two marks came from a pair of Glide throwers. Zach Holland hurled the javelin 190-6 and Dillon Towne had a throw of 155-3 in the discus. Towne also won the shot put with an effort of 42-9, though that is far from his personal best.