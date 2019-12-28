Bandon’s girls beat Oakland 35-32 for the title in the Oakland Holiday Tournament on Saturday.
The Tigers led most of the way and then battled back from a deficit in the final few minutes to earn the win, getting the victory in a notoriously tough gym for visitors.
“I’m super happy for the girls,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. “Two years ago, my first season, we left the Oakland tournament 1-9, getting our first win on the second day of the tournament. This year, we leave 8-1 with our varsity and JV both winning the tournament.”
Traylyn Arana had 18 points and Ashley Strain eight for the Tigers.
Andrea Bean had 12 points and Ellie Witten 10 for the Oakers.
“Oakland is a solid team, so I’m super happy with the win and pumped for the girls to win this tournament,” Sammons said. “The girls battled back and found a way to pull it out.
“They were relentless in playing hard and never gave up on themselves or each other and it was awesome to see.”
Bandon hosts Siletz Valley on Thursday, the eve of the annual Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational.
NORTH BEND 52, ELMIRA 40: Megan Proett had 13 points and Adrianna Frank added 12 as the Bulldogs beat the visiting Falcons for their third win in a row.
“We had a great first half and a decent second half,” North Bend coach Mike Forrester said. “We have definitely gotten better the last three games.
“We are starting to figure out how to work with each other and I think our girls are starting to figure out what their role is and what each of them has to do in order for us to compete.”
North Bend built a 33-18 halftime lead and stayed in front the rest of the way.
Paige Doerr had 18 points for the Falcons.
PACIFIC 56, CROW 14: The combined Pacific-Powers squad had its best game of the season, shutting out Crow in both the first and fourth quarters while picking up a big home win.
“It was our most complete game this year,” Pacific coach Bob Lemerande said.
The Pirates led 28-0 through one quarter and by the end of the game, all 11 players had scored.
“It was nice to get to play everyone,” Lemerande said.
Sierra White had 10 points and Trinidy Blanton and Madi Hall had nine each for Pacific. Lily Davis and JoJo Gates had six each for Crow.
GLIDE 48, MYRTLE POINT 34: The Wildcats pulled way in the second half to beat the Bobcats in the consolation game at the Oakland tournament.
Emily Michel had a huge game for Glide, with four 3-pointers and 23 points. Ruby Livingston added 11.
Maddi Renolds had 14 for the Bobcats, who led 8-5 through one period and trailed just 19-18 at the half.
Boys
ELMIRA 53, NORTH BEND 52: The Falcons held off a big fourth-quarter rally by the Bulldogs, to escape with the one-point win when North Bend was called for travelling while trying to put up a winning shot in the final moments.
North Bend outscored Elmira 26-17 in the fourth quarter, when Chase Platt got hot from outside, hitting a trio of 3-pointers on the way to a team-high 13 points.
Garrison Mateski added nine for North Bend.
Bryson Forsman hit five 3-pointers and scored 31 points for Elmira.
OAKLAND 47, BANDON 36: The Oakers beat the Tigers for the title in the Oakland Holiday Tournament.
Caleb Chastain had 12 points to lead a balanced Oakland attack. Tristan Mast added 11, Noah Strempel 10 and Colton Brownson nine as Oakland led all the way, leading 14-5 through one quarter and staying in front.
Braydon Freitag had 21 points to lead Bandon.
“We got in a hole early and couldn’t dig ourselves out of it,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said. “Every time we did something good, we turned the ball over.”
Quattrocchi added that the Oakers are a solid team.
“The kids played hard,” he said. “We have a lot of things to work on before league play to become a better basketball team.”
Bandon visits Days Creek on Thursday and hosts the Bandon Dunes Invitational next weekend.
GLIDE 53, MYRTLE POINT 51: The Wildcats edged the Bobcats in the consolation game at the Oakland tournament, the latest in a series of close contests for Myrtle Point.
Glide led by 10 points through one period, but Myrtle Point outscored the Wildcats 26-17 over the next two to get back in the game.
Caleb Alexander scored 13 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth to lift Glide to the win.
Luke Nicholson had 15 points and Carsen Bradford 13 for Myrtle Point.