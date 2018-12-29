Bandon and Myrtle Point played two great games in the consolation bracket at the Oakland Tournament, each coming up with a win as the two schools finished preparations for the Sunset Conference season.
In the boys game, Bandon edged Myrtle Point 49-45.
Colby Gaston had 20 points and Hunter Angove 12 for the Tigers and Matt Yarbor hit a go-ahead free throw in the final minute.
Gabe Swan had 16 points and Tyler Beyer-Smith 13 in the loss for the Bobcats.
The girls teams from the two schools ended up going to double overtime before Myrtle Point prevailed 44-39.
Maddi Reynolds had 13 points and Sarah Nicholson nine as a pair of freshmen led the Bobcats. Nikki Leep added eight.
Reynolds scored seven of her points in the two overtime sessions and Nicholson made a big 3-pointer.
Ashley Strain had 15 points and Nikki Lakey nine for the Tigers in the loss.
Both schools now embark on Sunset Conference play. Bandon hosts Reedsport on Thursday and Myrtle Point is at Waldport. Bandon and Myrtle Point meet again Saturday on the Bobcats’ home court.
Wrestling
ROGUE VALLEY CHAMPIONSHIPS: Coquille only had two wrestlers, but both placed in the 12-team tournament at Medford on Saturday.
Brayden Clayburn was second at 160 pounds, winning three straight matches by pin or major decision before coming up against North Medford’s Andres Ramirez in the championship bout, where Clayburn was beaten by technical fall.
Sage Garrington, meanwhile, placed fourth at 145 pounds, capturing two matches by technical fall, but losing in the third-place match.