Coquille’s Allison Storts finished fourth in a field that included a number of larger schools Wednesday in the The Early Bird Gets the Worm cross country meet at Stewart Park in Roseburg.
Storts finished in 22 minutes and three seconds for the 5,000-meter race. Roseburg’s Eliza Eckman won with an impressive early season time of 19:35.
Myrtle Point’s Sarah Nicholson placed 13th in 23:37, just in front of Reedsport’s Ashley Schuttpelz (23:38).
Imogen Snively placed 30th for Coquille (27:27), while Morgan Baird was 38th (28:42). Reedsport’s Kassie Diehl placed 51st (32:37).
Roseburg won the team race. None of the South Coast schools fielded a complete team.
For the boys, Myrtle Point’s Aidan Lilienthal was the top South Coast runner, placing 11th in 19:07.
Hidden Valley’s Asa Marwick won the race in 17:45 to lead the Mustangs to the team title.
David Pedrick of Powers was 44th (21:53), while Myrtle Point’s Damion Lilienthal was 48th (22:05). Reedsport’s Brady Dexter was 54th (22:19) and Coquille’s Ethan Elmer 55th (22:24).
SPARTAN XC INVITE: Bandon and Siuslaw competed over the weekend in Eugene at the big meet hosted by Marist Catholic.
Siuslaw senior Brandon Jenson was the top South Coast finisher in the varsity boys race, placing 15th in 16:47. Bandon's Isaac Cutler 17th in 17:08. Siuslaw's Jaxson Jensen (17:33) and Kiger Johnson (17:36) were 25th and 26th to also post top-30 finiishes.
Summit won the team title with 39 points, finishing ahead of Sheldon (53) and South Eugene (81) in a battle of Class 6A schools. Siuslaw was sixth (134) and Bandon seventh (209).
In the varsity girls race, Siuslaw's Hannah Rannow was 10th (19:23) while Bandon's Holly Hutton was 29th (21:04).
Siuslaw was fifth (149 points) in the team race easily won by Summit, which had seven of the top 12 runners and scored 19 points. and Bandon did not field a complete team.
Volleyball
ELKS TOP CRUISERS: The Powers volleyball team fell to Elkton in a Skyline League match on the road Wednesday.
The Elks won 25-10, 25-13, 25-14.
“It was a tough game,” Powers coach Heather Shorb said. “We are a young team and we are learning some lessons.”
Trinidy Blanton had nine kills and Emma Krantz had seven assists. Lauren Stallard also had a pair of kills for the Cruisers.
The three freshmen are among six high school newcomers on the seven-player Powers roster.
The Cruisers host Milo Adventist in a nonleague match Monday before getting back into league play Tuesday with a trip to Glendale.