The combined Pacific-Powers girls basketball team beat host Reedsport 38-19 on Wednesday night.
The Brave actually led 10-7 through one quarter before Pacific ramped up its defense, forcing numerous turnovers over the final three quarters.
Natalie Vincent had 13 points, Nikki Lee nine and Sierra White eight for Pacific. Ilene Glover scored seven points for Reedsport and Makenzie Seeley had a pair of first-quarter 3-pointers for six points.
“Our shooting was better, we just had too many turnovers,” Reedsport coach Dan Kenagy said.
Pacific steps up another level to face Class 3A Cascade Christian on Friday in the opening round of Hosanna Christian’s Holiday Hoops Classic at Klamath Falls. Reedsport travels to Drain to face Elkton for the second time this season, this time in the North Douglas Winter Invitational.
Boys Basketball
REEDSPORT 70, CAMAS VALLEY 33: The Brave outscored the visiting Hornets 49-8 in the first two quarters before coasting to the nonleague win.
Javier Analco had 24 points, Dallas McGill 19 and Jamison Conger 15 for the Brave, who won for the second straight night.
Jared Hunt had 21 points for Camas Valley.
Reedsport plays Elkton on Friday on the first day of the North Douglas Winter Invitational before facing the host school on Saturday, making it four games in five days for the Brave.