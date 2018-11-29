Pacific’s girls basketball team opened the basketball season with a 46-28 win at Gold Beach on Wednesday
Natalie Vincent had 11 points and Kaya Gourneau and Madi Hall 10 each for Pacific, which led 21-14 at halftime, but didn’t put the game away until outscoring the Panthers 17-4 in the fourth.
Pacific coach Bob Lemerande described the game as a battle between young teams.
“I think we have some potential,” he said. “It just depends on how quick a learning curve we have.
“I thought overall the girls played hard and of course it showed us things to work on.”
The biggest plus for Pacific is having a roster with 11 players, five of them freshmen.
“It makes a huge difference in practice,” Lemerande said.
Brianna Seuser-Smith had 13 points to lead the Panthers.
Pacific is home Friday against Myrtle Point while Gold Beach hosts Umpqua Valley Christian.
Bandon 34, Days Creek 26: The Tigers came from behind in the fourth quarter to beat the host Wolves, outscoring Days Creek 14-2 in the final period.
“It was a good win for us,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. “We played well defensively and were able to get some things going offensively. As a team we were very unselfish and took advantage of mismatches and transition opportunities.”
Ashley Strain had 15 points and Kennedy Turner 13 for the Tigers in the win. Mariah Michaels scored 11 for Days Creek.
“I’m looking forward to the rest of the season,” Sammons said.
The Tigers host Oakland on Friday and St. Mary’s on Saturday.
BOYS
Pacific 59, Gold Beach 45: The Pirates came from behind in the second half to win their first game after claiming the Class 1A state title last winter.
Gold Beach led 14-7 after one quarter and 23-19 at halftime before Pacific pulled ahead and then pulled away in the fourth quarter, when they outscored the Panthers 23-10.
Colton Morrill-Keeler had 29 points and Sean White 14 for Pacific. Kross Miller added nine.
Jonny Moore had 12 points and Brandon Seuser-Smith 10 for the Panthers.
Days Creek 45, Bandon 24: The Wolves beat the visiting Tigers, breaking open the game by outscoring Bandon 15-0 in the third quarter.
Zane DeGroot had 11 points to lead Days Creek.
Colby Gaston had nine points for Bandon, which used three freshmen and a sophomore among its eight players who saw action.