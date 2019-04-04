North Bend’s softball team swept host Springfield 22-4 and 12-2 in a pair of five-inning games Wednesday for the Bulldogs’ first Midwestern League wins.
Kaitlyn Randle had a huge day for North Bend, going 2-for-5 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs in the opener and then 3-for-4 with two doubles and a home run and three runs in the nightcap.
She had a solo shot to left field in the fifth inning of the second game and Saige Vaughn had an opposite-field, two-run home run to end the game a few batters later.
“They didn’t miss those,” North Bend coach John Olson said. “They couldn’t square those up any better.”
North Bend had 13 hits in the opener and 10 in the nightcap.
“We hit the ball pretty well,” Olson said. “We still struggled on defense a little bit.”
But the key detail for the Bulldogs is they got their first league wins after losing their opening league doubleheader to Crater last month and then struggling in Redmond during their spring break tournament.
“We had a good turnaround,” Olson said. “That put a little feel-good to what we’re doing.”
Gwen Hogewoning had three hits, including a double, two runs and three RBIs in the opener and three hits and three runs in the nightcap. Skylar Lucas had two runs in the opener and a double, a run and two RBIs in the nightcap.
Vaughn scored four runs and had an RBI in the opener. Ellianna White had a double, four runs and two RBIs.
Vaughn and White also both pitched well, with Vaughn giving up six hits in the opener and White four hits in the nightcap. Vaughn struck out seven and White five.
North Bend is at Eagle Point for a league doubleheader Saturday.
Girls Tennis
NORTH BEND 5, WILLAMETTE 3: The Bulldogs beat the host Wolverines, winning the top three singles matches and splitting the doubles matches.
North Bend’s Kamilla Kotai, Genasea Reigard and Hannah Graber all won their singles matches in straight sets for the Bulldogs.
North Bend’s Adrianna Frank and Macy Metcalf teamed for a win at No. 1 doubles, losing just one game in the match, and Haley Reeves and Katie Tellei won in straight sets at No. 4 doubles. North Bend’s No. 2 doubles team of Olivia Knutson and Sydney Wilson lost in a match extended to three sets.