Marshfield’s boys soccer team improved to 4-1 on the season Wednesday, beating Cascade Christian 7-0 in a match at U.S. Cellular Field in Medford.
The match was the final tuneup for Sky-Em League play, which starts Tuesday with a home match against Cottage Grove.
Pedro Casas scored on a penalty kick four minutes into the match and Ismael Rodriguez scored the second goal in the 11th minute. Casas had his second goal in the 35th minute to give the Pirates a 3-0 halftime lead on the Challengers.
Alberto Castillo scored in both the 45th and 57th minutes.
Ander Austin and Mason Pittenger finished off the scoring and freshman goalkeeper Daniel Garcia had his first high school shutout.
Cascade Christian suffered its first loss, though the Challengers also have two ties among their four matches.
Girls Soccer
MARSHFIELD 2, SOUTH UMPQUA 2: The Pirates scored a pair of second-half goals to come from behind for the draw against the host Lancers.
South Umpqua’s goals both came in the first half, by Hannah Lowell and Wyllow Larson.
Maddie DeLeon converted a penalty kick for Marshfield’s first goal of the season and Isabell Perez had the tying goal on an assist from Dahlia Kanui in the final five minutes.
“We had a lot of good runs and our defense was pretty consistent,” Marshfield coach Pio Figueroa said.
The Pirates open Sky-Em League play at Cottage Grove on Tuesday.