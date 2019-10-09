North Bend freshman Alex Garcia-Silver placed second in the Umpqua Invitational at Stewart Park in Roseburg on Wednesday.
Roseburg’s Zachary Traul won the 5,000-meter race in 15 minutes and 39 seconds, while Garcia-Silver finished in 16:10.
North Bend finished second to Roseburg in both team races.
North Bend’s Zachary Holt was eighth in the boys race, finishing in 17:48. Teammate Ian Nolan was 13th (18:22) with Myrtle Point’s Aidan Lilienthal 15th (18:25), North Bend’s Johnny Flanagan 18th (18:33) and Trenton Parrott 22nd (18:57). David Pedrick of Powers had his best time of the season, finishing 32nd in 19:12.
Roseburg had five of the top six finishers in the girls race, led by individual champion Eliza Eckman, who finished in 19:07.
North Bend’s Celeste Sinko was the top finisher from the South Coast, placing seventh in 21:06, one spot in front of teammate Sara Slade (21:52). North Bend’s Celeste Le was 11th (22:11) with Reedsport’s Ashley Schuttpelz 13th (22:30 and North Bend’s Alaina Kuckuck 19th (23:59).
A total of 15 high schools participated in the meet.
Volleyball
RED DEVILS SWEEP: Coquille beat host Gold Beach 25-12, 25-9, 25-17 to stay perfect in the Sunset Conference volleyball race.
Ellie Ekelund had nine kills, Saige Gallino eight and Hailey Combie seven to lead the offense. Drew Wilson had 16 assists and Cheyenne Padgett 10.
Ekelund, Gallino and Mariah Jarrett all had six digs. Jarrett had five aces, Ekelund three and Spencer Gallino and Lily Thomas two each.
BRAVE BEAT IRISH: Reedsport swept host Waldport 25-21, 25-15, 25-19 to keep its hold of second place in the Sunset Conference.
Riley Wright had eight kills and Haylee Lent six and Kendalynn Bond played well in the back row, coach James Hixenbaugh said. The team had numerous aces with strong serving.
The Brave have been battling illness on the squad and also had a stretch in the first set without setter Makenzie Seeley after took an elbow from Wright during a play.
“They started making a run back at us, so she wanted to go back in,” Hixenbaugh said.
Reedsport bounced back well from its second loss in league play to Coquille on Tuesday.
“I thought we played well,” Hixenbaugh said. “I thought Waldport played a lot better than the first time around. I think the coach is doing a good job with them.”
TOLEDO TOPS BANDON: The Boomers swept the visiting Tigers 25-18, 25-12, 25-10, reversing their result from the first half of the league season.
The teams had entered the evening tied for third in the league standings at 4-3.
Baylee George had a great night both hitting and passing for the Tigers, but Bandon struggled with its serving, coach Mariah Vierck said.
"Serves were a major struggle for us and we handed them quite a few points," Vierck said.