Coquille’s girls basketball team kept its Sunset Conference record perfect with a 61-36 win at Waldport on Wednesday.
The Red Devils opened a 35-18 halftime lead and cruised to the victory as Morgan Baird had 29 points, Mia Ruiz 13 and Drew Wilson 10.
Coquille improved to 3-0 in league play heading into Friday’s home game against Gold Beach.
Kyra Pickner had 10 points for the Irish.
BANDON 62, MYRTLE POINT 29: The Tigers raced out to a 25-2 lead after the first period and improved to 3-0 in league play with the win.
Traylyn Arana had 18 points for the Tigers. Ashley Strain had 12 points and Eduarda Reolon 10.
Nikki Leep had eight points and Maddi Reynolds seven for the Bobcats, still seeking their first league win.
GOLD BEACH 65, REEDSPORT 40: The Panthers beat the visiting Brave for their second straight league win.
Kailina Hamilton had a huge game for Gold Beach with 39 points. She had six 3-pointers.
Makenzie Seeley had 14 points and Jenna Corcoran nine for Reedsport, which had its highest point total of the season. The Brave remain winless.
Boys Basketball
COQUILLE 83, WALDPORT 45: The Red Devils won on the road, with all 12 members of the squad scoring in the victory.
Ean Smith had 24 points, Jeremy Kistner and Cort McKinley 12 each and Jace Haagen 10 for Coquille.
Levi Fruechte had 16 points and Zak Holsey 13 for the Irish.
BANDON 41, MYRTLE POINT 31: The Tigers overcame an early deficit to beat the Bobcats and stay perfect in league play heading into Friday’s big game at Toledo.
Myrtle Point led 14-10 through the first period, but Bandon limited the Bobcats to 17 points the rest of the way.
“We dug ourselves out of a hole in the second half and played much better defense,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said. “We missed a lot of layups in the first half.”
Coby Smith led the Tigers with 19 points. Braydon Freitag had nine and Cooper Lang eight.
Luke Nicholson had 11 points and Jose Medina eight for Myrtle Point, which fell to 1-3 in league play.
REEDSPORT 73, GOLD BEACH 61: The Brave broke through for their first league win by beating the Panthers.
After starting league play with losses to Toledo, Coquille and Bandon, Reedsport broke the game open by outscoring Gold Beach 19-9 in the second period.
Javier Analco had 22 points, Dallas McGill 19, Tyler Thornton 17 and Shane Saxon nine for Reedsport.
Trenton Storns had 29 points, including five 3-pointers, and Landyn Miller 12 for the Panthers, who fell to 0-3.