Defending Class 3A-2A-1A state champion Bandon started strong at the District 4 tournament at Centennial Golf Club in Medford on Wednesday, building a 31-shot lead on second-place Brookings-Harbor in the team race.
The top three teams and top five individuals overall at the end of the second round Thursday qualify for the state tournament.
Evan Mengershausen of Rogue River and Bryce Stiemert of St. Mary’s led the individual race after the first day with scores of 77. Bandon’s Jackson Kennon was third after a 79.
Alexander Schulz had an 87 for Bandon, while Isaac Cutler had a 90 and Matt Yarbor a 95.
Brookings-Harbor was led by Cameron Kime with an 84. The Bruins shot 382, which was 16 shots better than St. Mary’s (398). Cascade Christian was fourth at 411. Coquille was fifth (430) and Reedsport seventh (542).
Carter Booror led Coquille with a 95 on Wednesday. That left him tied for 10th.
Reedsport was led by Michael Stanley, who had a 126.
Track & Field
MILLERS SWEEP NB: Springfield’s boys and girls beat visiting North Bend in a Midwestern League dual on Wednesday, though the Bulldogs did not enter all their athletes and had some compete in events that aren’t their regular ones.
Springfield’s boys won 71-65 and the Millers won the girls meet 90-46.
Teron Catanzaro won both the 100 (11.64 seconds) and 800 (2:10.89) for North Bend’s boys. The Bulldogs also got wins by Kobe Johnson in the shot put (47 feet, 7 ½ inches), Roman Fritz in the javelin (137-0), Shane Melton in the high jump (5-2), Jacob Lang in the pole vault (12-6), John Efraimson in the 200 (23.51), Ethan Ingram in the 300 hurdles (49.11) and by the 4x100 relay team (43.97).
Kaitlyn Bingham won the high jump (4-8) and 300 hurdles (49.93) for North Bend’s girls.
Other winners for the Bulldogs were Annika Strasman in the discus (108-1), Kylie Rocha in the pole vault (9-0), Haley Edwards in the 100 hurdles (16.91) and the 4x100 relay team (59.05).
CENTRAL LINN WINS: Central Linn’s boys and girls beat Reedsport and host Monroe in a three-way meet Wednesday.
Reedsport’s only winner during the day was Ashley Schuttpelz in the 3,000 (13:13.93).
Zach Young had a big day for Monroe with four wins with solid marks, taking the javelin (158-5), high jump (6-0), long jump (20-3) and 400 (52.70).
Kyndal Martin had strong times winning the 100 hurdles (16.93) and 300 hurdles (47.60) for Monroe.
Baseball/Softball
MHS SCHEDULE CHANGES: Marshfield switched the dates for both its softball and baseball doubleheaders against Elmira this week to accommodate a lack of umpires.
The softball doubleheader now will be played Thursday, while baseball has been moved to Monday. Both had been scheduled for Friday.
Both twin bills start at 3 p.m.