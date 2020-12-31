Marshfield’s Pete Susick Stadium was recently recognized as the top high school football stadium in Oregon by the website Stadiumtalk.com.
The stadium, which opened in 1952, has a listed capacity of 3,100. It is named after the famed man who coached the Pirates from 1946 to 1979.
It has a rich history, given Marshfield’s various state titles and many league titles over the past seven decades. It also was one of the first in the state to get an artificial surface.
The stadium also is well-known for its track facility, which is where famed Steve Prefontaine and many other state champions for the Pirates trained and performed.
But the article focused on football.
“There’s something about being at a Marshfield home game that sets your heart on fire a little bit,” the article reads.
It lists among the charms of the stadium the smell of the ocean and the fact that “when it starts to rain and you realize you’re in Oregon where almost all of the stadiums have these bizarre extended roofs and you’re not going to get soaked like you usually would at a football game.
“And maybe it’s just the moment when the home team finally takes the field. Whatever it is, it works. So go ahead and add this trip to the bucket list.”