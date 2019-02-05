The winter weather led to North Bend and Marshfield canceling their basketball games scheduled for Tuesday.
Marshfield and Cottage Grove have rescheduled their boys and girls games at Pirate Palace for Wednesday, with the same time schedule of 5:45 p.m. for the girls varsity game, followed by the boys.
North Bend and Bandon canceled their nonleague basketball games scheduled for Tuesday after North Bend canceled school because of the inclement weather. No make-up date has been set for the basketball games, which were to be played in Bandon.
Other South Coast basketball games still were on the schedule, including Coquille’s boys and girls at Gold Beach, Reedsport’s boys and girls at home against Waldport and Toledo’s boys and girls at Myrtle Point.