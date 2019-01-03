Myrtle Point’s boys basketball team was unable to hold on after building an 11-point halftime lead and fell to host Waldport 59-55 in the teams’ Sunset Conference opener on Thursday.
Waldport’s girls also won, beating the Bobcats 45-30.
In the boys game, the Bobcats trailed 21-15 through one quarter and then led 37-26 at halftime. But the Irish rallied, outscoring Myrtle Point 16-11 in the third and 17-7 in the fourth.
Gabe Swan had 27 points, Jose Medina 13 and Tyler Beyer-Smith nine for Myrtle Point.
Matt Shepherd had 17 and Zac Holsey 15 for the Irish.
In the girls game, the Bobcats got in big foul trouble in the first half and never recovered.
Waldport led 28-16 at halftime. Myrtle Point started the second half strong to pull within six, but then things fell apart, coach Dave Larsen said.
Tiera Rodgers and Chas Walch had 13 points each for Waldport in the win while Myrtle Point was led by Hayden Weekly with eight points and Madison Brown with seven.
The Bobcats are home Saturday against Bandon with an earlier tip time than normal. The girls tip off at 3:30 p.m., followed by the boys.