COOS BAY — The first time a person swims, the first thought isn’t going quickly with smooth strokes. It’s treading water, keeping their head above the water so they can convert oxygen into carbon dioxide with air while water splashes and pulls.
At the Marshfield volleyball jamboree on Friday, several teams were on opposite ends of that spectrum, some practicing their strokes, coolly working through the pool while others were more concerned with making sure they could breathe.
Marshfield, with a roster packed with upperclassmen, is working on its strokes, looking to improve a year after learning to simply tread water.
“That’s a great analogy,” Marshfield coach Tammie Montiel said. “They know each other’s personalities and what they can say to who, what they can’t say to this person or that person. They work well together.”
Marshfield didn’t graduate a single player and everyone is back from the league-champion Pirates of last season. The roster is as experienced as it’s ever been. Montiel has six seniors, three juniors and a sophomore, though Cedar Ward already has a varsity season under her belt despite her relative young age.
Mckayla Myrand isn’t fresh off transferring to Marshfield, and is more familiar entering the season, as is Ward. Alex Locati, Ravyn Miranda, Mallory Heyer, Kenadi Rhodes, Sierra Ward and Myrand are all seniors, and Makenna Anderson, Karina Skurk and Jamie Anderson are now juniors.
There is no large-scale instruction about philosophy or team-building. Outside of instituting a new offense, Marshfield essentially picks up from where it left off a year ago after the then-senior-less Pirates exited the playoffs in the playoff round against new league foe Cottage Grove.
The only thing, though, is Montiel would like to see a little more emotion to match the expectations.
“Like I told them between sets here, whether you’re stepping on the court against a fourth-grade team, or whether you’re playing for a championship, you have to come to that game with the same energy,” Montiel said.
Cutting through the water next to Marshfield is Coquille, looking to capitalize on its move to Class 2A after finishing third in the 3A state tournament a year ago.
The Red Devils boast seven seniors — Brooklynn Duble, Kaylee Green, Gracie Sinclair, Morgan Miller, Halle Layton, Jami Goin and Abbey Dieu — to go with juniors Morgan Baird and Spencer and Saige Gallino and sophomores Drew Wilson and Ellie Ekelund.
“We have a lot of experience,” Red Devils coach Suzanne Grami said. “That’s gonna carry us a long ways.”
Grami also has a problem on her hands. Her roster is versatile and flexible, without distinct positions or roles. Yet. For instance, Baird, who usually plays middle blocker, finally got to play outside hitter on Friday after long lobbying Grami.
Sinclair and Dieu will both play outside and Baird can go in and out. Sinclair was a second-team all-league performer in the middle and moves outside, giving a nice in-and-out pair with Dieu on the outside. The back row can include Duble, Goin and the Gallinos while Wilson and Green are setters, a role Green shared with graduated star Rhiannon McKinley last fall.
Grami said there’s lots of confidence, despite the need to replace a couple of heavy hitters on the front line.
“I think we’re gonna make it up with some of the players we have here,” Grami said. “Like Morgan (Baird) who’s stepped it up and is like a whole new player from last year. Gracie is a whole different player from last year. I see a whole lot of growth from last year.”
Cautiously entering the pool is Reedsport, which is looking to put together a cohesive group with as many underclassmen as upperclassmen.
Head coach James Hixenbaugh lost six seniors to graduation, not to mention his gym for the summer, after winning the Class 2A Sunset Conference a year ago.
“We are young, and it’s a group of girls that hasn’t really worked a lot together, so there’s a lot of teamwork activities that we do on the court at practice,” Hixenbaugh said. “Knowing that we’re young, I think we’ll get better. Right now we’re okay, but I think we’ll get better.”
Alyssa Neves and Jordan Priest are returning seniors and Taylor Joy and Erin Sharp join the fray as seniors, as well.
Kendalynn Bond and Makenzie Seeley are back as juniors, Riley Wright, Aubree Rohde and Divinity Farris come back as sophomores joined by classmates Cheyenne McCart and Yesenia Velazquez.
With such a young group, Hixenbaugh’s expectations are tempered with Coquille entering the picture, but is still optimistic his team can learn to swim efficiently soon.
“With Coquille moving into our league, they’re obviously going to be the powerhouse in our league,” Hixenbaugh said. “It’s gonna take a lot to beat them. I think right now everyone else is fighting for that two spot and I think we got a pretty good shot at it.”
Friday's jamboree was the first chance for the teams to face others — Cottage Grove and Brookings-Harbor also took part.
Marshfield opens the regular season at Newport on Tuesday and then plays a pair of matches at Phoenix on Thursday, against those Pirates and South Medford. They have five matches in all before opening conference play in the new-look Sky-Em League on Sept. 13.
Coquille opens the regular season at home against South Umpqua on Tuesday and opens league play at home against Reedsport on Sept. 6. The Brave also play their first regular-season match against South Umpqua, on the road Monday.