A quartet of Coos County volleyball teams finally got to play inside matches Saturday, when Gold Beach hosted Coquille, North Bend, Myrtle Point and Reedsport.
“Overall, it was a fun day of playing in the gym,” said Coquille coach Suzanne Grami. “Thanks to Gold Beach.
North Bend won both its matches during the day while Reedsport and Coquille both went 1-1 and Myrtle Point came up short.
The big thing, though, was the teams getting a chance to play on real courts after the smaller schools have been playing outdoors on various grass courts since Coos County is in the extreme-risk category and teams can’t have matches indoors or practice with more than six players at a time.
“It was a great opportunity to work on some different rotations and see what we need to continue to work on,” North Bend coach Summer Sawyer said. “For our first outing, the girls played really well. I look forward to watching them continue to improve.”
Even though the Bobcats lost to both Coquille and North Bend, coach Tami Brown said her kids also ahd a great day.
“The girls were very excited to get an indoor match,” Brown said.
North Bend beat Reedsport 25-12, 25-22 and topped Myrtle Point in three sets 25-13, 19-25, 25-14.
“We definitely had some jitters the first set,” Sawyer said. “We were able to work out the kinks and settle in and play pretty well.”
Sawyer said Emily West, Bridget Gould, Randee Cunningham and Bria Hood played well at the net and that Olivia Knutson had a solid day at setter.
Coquille beat Myrtle Point 30-28, 25-23 and lost to Reedsport 25-18, 25-23.
“Reedsport out-served us,” Grami said. “We are still working on serve receive. But when we got in a rally situation, they were good considering the limited practice time.”
Hailey Combie had a strong day in her first effort at outside hitter in place of Ellie Ekelund, who was unavailable Saturday, and Gabby McCrorey also had a good day hitting, with the pair combining for 33 kills. Freshman Reggie Gardner had a good day at the net with 10 kills and four blocks. And setter Drew Wilson dished out 49 assists during the day. Emily Cortez and Jessica Gisholt were solid in the back row.
For Myrtle Point, which has been using just six players, its varsity cohort, in matches, the day was one of growth.
“The girls continued to improve through the (Coquille) match and had some great volleys and hustle plays,” Brown said.
“(Against North Bend) we had some good blocks, which was nice to see since it’s something we haven’t worked on with only six at practice.”