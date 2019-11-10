Valley Catholic repeated as Class 4A state volleyball champions, denying Sweet Home, which had eliminated Marshfield in the playoff round.
The Valiants swept the Huskies, but the first two sets were close in their 25-23, 25-23, 25-17 victory. Allie Merz had 32 assists and Maddie Klopcic had 11 kills for Valley Catholic.
Sky-Em League champion Junction City fell to Philomath in the third-place match 23-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-22 at Forest Grove High School.
In the Class 5A championship match at Liberty High School, Ridgeview swept Wilsonville 25-19, 25-17, 25-22 behind 19 kills from Rylee Troutmam and seven aces from Ally Henry.
West Albany, which eliminated North Bend in the playoff round, fell to Corvallis in the third-place match 25-20, 26-28, 25-14, 25-13. Thurston beat Midwestern League rival North Eugene in the consolation semifinals, but fell to Crook County in the fourth-place match 25-18, 25-16, 19-25, 25-20.
In Class 6A, Jesuit edged Central Catholic in the closest championship match of the day, winning 25-21, 24-26, 27-25, 23-25, 15-13. Five different players had double-digit kills for the Crusaders, led by Maddy Dowdall with 19. Mia Jordan had 28 kills for the Rams in the loss.
In Class 3A, Santiam Christian swept Creswell 25-23, 25-14, 25-19 to complete a perfect season — the only Oregon team to go unbeaten all year in volleyball.
Emily Bourne had 20 kills and Kassie Staton 17 as the Eagles won their seventh title in the past 11 seasons.
Kennedy won the title in Class 2A at Ridgeview High School, beating Central Linn 25-14, 25-21, 25-18. Sophia Carley had 18 kills for Kennedy and Sydney Northern 15 for Central Linn.
Weston-McEwen, which denied Coquille’s bid for a fifth straight tournament appearance in the playoff round, did not reach the trophy round, losing to league rival Union in the consolation finals. Union beat Grant Union, another squad from the Blue Mountain Conference, in the fourth-place match.
In Class 1A, St. Paul beat Powder Valley 25-13, 25-14, 25-16 in the championship match. Isabelle Wyss had 18 kills in the win.
For extended details on the championship matches, check the OSAAtoday section on osaa.org.