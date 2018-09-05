Bandon’s volleyball team lost to a pair of bigger schools as part of a tripleheader at home on Tuesday.
Siuslaw beat the Tigers 26-24, 25-12, 25-18 and Douglas topped Bandon 25-21, 25-21, 18-25, 25-15.
“We played as well as I could ask since we were severely outmatched size wise offensively with both teams,” Bandon coach Mariah Vierck said.
Against Siuslaw, Kylie Lakey had nine kills and Kennedy Turner five. Bandon had nine aces as a team. Against Douglas, Turner had seven kills and four aces and several other players contributed offensively. Madison Berry had four aces and Kortney Ferreri finished the night with 32 assists in the two matches.
The two matches Tuesday were the latest in a series of tough preseason contests for the Tigers, who also have played Brookings-Harbor as well as Monroe and Glide.
“I like that we are challenging ourselves with our preseason schedule and know that we are growing as a team out of these games,” Vierck said.
The Tigers open Sunset Conference play at Myrtle Point on Thursday.
In Tuesday’s other match, Douglas beat Siuslaw 25-22, 25-9, 17-25, 25-22.
Hornets top Pirates: Pacific lost a Skyline League match in four sets at Camas Valley, but the young Pirates continued to show improvement.
The Hornets won the match 25-7, 25-23, 25-27, 25-14.
“We competed and did some really good things,” Pacific coach Krista Nieraeth said. “Our girls are getting some really good experiences and improving with every set and match.”
She was particularly pleased with how the Pirates bounced back after losing the first set by such a wide margin.
“We talked about the need to compete and keep working hard after the first set,” she said. “We also talked about how energy is important.
“The girls really rose to the occasion and brought the energy and came together. We have a ways to go, but we are getting there.”
Pacific, which fell to 0-3 in league play, visits Days Creek on Thursday.