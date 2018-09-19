On the surface, the score for North Bend’s Midwestern League volleyball match against visiting Crater wasn’t favorable for the Bulldogs.
The Comets swept the Bulldogs 25-10, 25-4, 25-16 behind their powerful offense, including several tall and athletic hitters.
“That was the quickest offense we’ve seen,” North Bend coach Jessica Randle said.
But she was ecstatic with how North Bend finished the match in the final set.
“We finally had a moment where we played our game,” Randle said. “When they relaxed and had fun, they played their game.”
North Bend even had four stuff blocks in the final set with combinations of Kaitlyn Randle, Hannah Lillebo and Abbie Kirby.
Crater stayed perfect in the Midwestern League at 7-0, keeping pace with North Eugene. North Bend finished the first half of the league season at 0-8, but has showed promise in a few matches.
“It’s a different level that we’re going to adjust to,” Jessica Randle said.
After its bye Thursday, North Bend plays in the Sisters Invitational on Saturday and opens the second half of the league season at home against Willamette next Tuesday.
Sky-Em League
Lions sweep Pirates: Cottage Grove swept visiting Marshfield 25-20, 25-16, 25-20 on Tuesday in the league opener for the two teams.
Marshfield coach Tammie Montiel said the Pirates played well the first set, but struggled in their passing.
“We struggled in serve receive and that put us on the defense all night long,” Montiel said.
Kenadi Rhodes had a team-best seven kills and also 13 digs for the Pirates. Alex Locati had six kills and Ravyn Miranda had 17 assists and 10 digs.
Cottage Grove knocked the Pirates out of the playoffs last year, denying Marshfeild a spot in the state tournament. Now they are same league.
The Pirates now will try for their first league win on Thursday at Siuslaw, the other team to move from the Far West League into the Sky-Em League. The Vikings fell to Marist Catholic 25-27, 25-19, 25-15, 25-27, 15-7 on Tuesday.
Sunset Conference
Brave beat Boomers: Reedsport handed Toledo its first loss of the Sunset Conference season, beating the visiting Boomers 28-26, 25-20, 25-20
Makenzie Seeley had 22 assists, two aces and three digs in the win. Alyssa Neves had 12 kills, three aces and four digs; Riley Wright had eight kills and two stuff blocks; and Cheyenne McCart had eight digs and two aces.
Reedsport coach James Hixenbaugh said he was proud of how his team played overall.
“We played extremely well,” he said. “The third set, we got ourselves in a hole and had to battle back. It was a good match.”
Reedsport now has won three straight league matches, to go with the title in the Reedsport Invitational on Saturday.
“That’s five in a row we’ve won,” he said. “It’s good for our confidence.”
Coquille wins again: The Red Devils stayed perfect in the Sunset Conference by sweeping visiting Waldport 25-12, 25-17, 25-12.
“We played much more inspired,” Coquille coach Suzanne Grami said.
Kaylee Green had 17 assists, four aces and four digs in the win. Morgan Baird had a team-best nine kills. Gracie Sinclair had seven kills, two aces and eight digs; Jami Goin had nine digs and two aces; Halle Layton had two stuff blocks and three aces; and Brooklyn Duble, Spencer Gallino and Saige Gallino all contributed to the team’s total of 15 aces in the match.
Panthers edge Bandon: Gold Beach came back from a set down to edge host Bandon 25-18, 14-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-10.
Kennedy Turner had 13 kills, six aces and two stuff blocks in the loss for the Tigers. Naomi Martin had eight kills and a stuff block; and Maddy Berry had 35 digs.