North Bend’s volleyball team tuned up for league play with a five-set loss to host Siuslaw on Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.
The Vikings beat the Bulldogs 25-20, 20-25, 20-25, 25-15, 15-8.
“It was a very exciting first match,” North Bend coach Jessica Randle said.
Three of the team’s veterans did a good job providing leadership in the match, Randle said.
“Hayden Markel had a fantastic night at the net,” she said. “Brooklyn Lyon stepped in as an excellent setter for us.”
Markel and Lyon are the team’s only seniors and the two captains.
Junior Isabelle Peck had a strong match at libero, Randle added.
“We had several strong servers, including freshman Olivia Knutson who played game 4,” she said.
“We are young, excited and have some nuances to work on to make our offense and defense more smooth and effective, but overall, it was a good start.”
The Bulldogs now have three league matches before school starts, beginning with a trip to Willamette on Saturday.
North Bend hosts North Eugene on Tuesday and visits Springfield on Thursday.
Bobcats fall: Myrtle Point came up short at Umpqua Valley Christian, falling 20-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-18.
“For our first outing, we had some good things happening, but we also are going away with a lot of things we need to work on,” Myrtle Point coach Tami Brown said.
Johanna Davis, a new player to the team from Powers, had 10 kills and Nikki Leep added seven for the Bobcats. Madison Brown had 19 assists.
Bruins top Tigers: Brookings-Harbor swept visiting Bandon 25-13, 25-22, 25-18.
The Tigers now have a week off before a busy stretch with seven matches in nine calendar days, including home doubleheaders against Siuslaw and Douglas on Sept. 4 and Pacific and Rogue River on Sept. 7 and a road doubleheader against Glide and host Monroe on Aug. 30.