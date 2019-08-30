The Coquille volleyball team split its season-opening doubleheader on Friday, sweeping Glide and getting swept by Central Linn.
The Red Devils topped the Wildcats 25-20, 25-17, 25-22. Setter Drew Wilson had 31 assists and seven digs and Ellie Ekelund had 14 kills and five digs. Saige Gallino had 12 kills, two aces and 12 digs and Spencer Gallino had three kills, four aces and eight digs. Freshman libero Mariah Jarrett had nine digs and two aces and was strong in serve receive, coach Suzanne Grami said.
Central Linn topped Coquille 25-23, 25-19, 25-16.
Wilson had 10 assists and six digs and Ekelund had seven kills and 15 digs. Saige Gallino had nine digs and two kills and Spencer Gallino had three kills and nine digs. Jarrett had 10 digs and Hailey Combie had two kills and five blocks.
The Red Devils also had a chance to learn from watching Central Linn start Sydney Northern, Grami said.
“She is awesome,” Grami said. “She is just smart.”
The Cobras were ranked fourth in the Class 2A preseason poll with Coquille seventh.
Coquille visits South Umpqua on Thursday.
BANDON DROPS A PAIR: Bandon lost a pair of matches to bigger schools in Florence on Friday.
The Tigers fell to host Siuslaw, a Class 4A school, 25-15, 25-12, 25-10 and also lost to Class 3A Douglas (scores weren’t available). Siuslaw beat the Trojans 25-20, 25-14, 25-11.
“We struggled to pass today, which kept us out of our offense,” Bandon coach Mariah Vierck said. “We need to remember to play focused, calm volleyball.
“We have some room to grow. The potential is there.”
The Tigers face Glide and Monroe at Glide on Thursday.
BOBCATS TAKE TWO: Myrtle Point’s volleyball team opened the season with a pair of wins Thursday at Mapleton.
The Bobcats beat the host Sailors 25-8, 25-11, 25-10 as Nikki Leep had 13 kills and Madison Brown added 14 assists and seven aces.
Myrtle Point topped Falls City 25-14, 25-13, 25-12. Leep had 12 kills, Brown had 18 assists and five aces, and Heavenlee Reynolds had five aces, three kills and eight assists.
The Bobcats host Illinois Valley on Tuesday.
LANCERS TOP BRAVE: South Umpqua beat host Reedsport 25-15, 25-19, 25-12 on Thursday night.
Makenzie Seeley had 10 assists and two digs, Riley Wright had five kills and Desaray Gomez had three aces.
“We’re preparing for league,” Reedsport coach James Hixenbaugh said. “The girls are working hard. We have a tough preseason.”
Reedsport is at the Mount Angel Tournament on Saturday, a big event that also includes St. Paul, Vernonia, Burns, Harrisburg, Blanchet Catholic, Salem Academy, Portland Christian and host Kennedy.
St. Paul is the defending Class 1A champion and Portland Christian won the Class 2A title last fall. Kennedy (Class 2A) and Blanchet Catholic (Class 3A) both finished fifth.
PANTHERS WIN OPENER: Gold Beach got a win in its season opener Thursday, beating Butte Falls 3-1.
Gold Beach hosts Del Norte on Tuesday.