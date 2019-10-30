Coquille’s volleyball team will host Weston-McEwen of the Eastern Oregon League in the volleyball playoffs on Saturday, while North Bend and Marshfield both will be on the road as the three South Coast teams try to advance to their respective state tournaments.
As Sunset Conference champion, Coquille was guaranteed a home game in the playoffs. Weston-McEwen was the fourth-place team in its league, and will have to make the 472-mile trip from the northern part of the state. The winner advances to the state tournament in Redmond.
In Class 4A, Marshfield visits Sweet Home, the No. 3 team in the power rankings.
The Huskies have just two losses this season, to top-ranked Valley Catholic and to No. 2 Sisters.
Sweet Home and Sisters shared the league title in the Oregon West Conference. Marshfield tied Cottage Grove for second in the Sky-Em League and won the tiebreaker match.
Cottage Grove also got into the playoffs, by winning its play-in match over Stayton on Tuesday and will visit Sisters on Saturday.
Siuslaw fell to Astoria in its play-in match.
North Bend has a similar challenge to Marshfield, West Albany is ranked third in Class 5A with just three losses, to Class 6A Jesuit and North Medford and to Corvallis, which shared the league title with the Bulldogs in the Mid-Willamette Conference.
Boys Soccer
PIRATES TO HIT ROAD: Marshfield will have a trip across the state in the Class 4A play-in round.
The Pirates, who finished third in the Sky-Em League, will travel to play Baker, the fourth-place team in the Greater Oregon League, for a spot in the 16-team playoff bracket.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR 12, COQUILLE 0: The Bruins finished a perfect season in Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 by blanking the combined Coquille-Myrtle Point team on Tuesday.
The DevilCats finished their season at 7-7 in league play. The Bruins, meanwhile, will have a home game in the playoffs.
Girls Soccer
BULLDOGS JUST MISS: North Bend missed a chance at reaching the Class 5A playoffs when Springfield and Willamette played to a 1-1 draw in their Midwestern League finale on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs needed the Millers to lose to the Wolverines for North Bend to have a chance to advance. Springfield’s draw lifted the Millers to fifth place, just ahead of the Bulldogs and Thurston, which also will be left out of the playoffs despite having the No. 9 ranking in both the power rankings and the coaches poll.