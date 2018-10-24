Match times were finalized Wednesday for the three South Coast teams that are in the volleyball playoffs Saturday.
Coquille will host Vernonia in the Class 2A playoffs at 3 p.m.
Reedsport is at Kennedy, also in the Class 2A playoffs, and Marshfield visits La Grande in the Class 4A playoffs in a pair of 2 p.m. matches.
The winners of the first-round matches advance to the state tournament.
Admission for all volleyball playoff matches this year, including at the state tournaments, is $8 for adults and $5 for students.
Marshfield’s match will be broadcast in the Bay Area on KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM).