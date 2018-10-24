Try 1 month for 99¢
Volleyball
Bethany Baker, The World

Match times were finalized Wednesday for the three South Coast teams that are in the volleyball playoffs Saturday.

Coquille will host Vernonia in the Class 2A playoffs at 3 p.m.

Reedsport is at Kennedy, also in the Class 2A playoffs, and Marshfield visits La Grande in the Class 4A playoffs in a pair of 2 p.m. matches.

The winners of the first-round matches advance to the state tournament.

Admission for all volleyball playoff matches this year, including at the state tournaments, is $8 for adults and $5 for students.

Marshfield’s match will be broadcast in the Bay Area on KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM).

