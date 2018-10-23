Coquille will be the lone South Coast team to host a volleyball playoff match this week, while Marshfield and Reedsport are on the road for the first round in their respective classifications Saturday.
Coquille is the No. 7 seed in Class 2A and will host Vernonia on Saturday for a spot in the state tournament at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.
The Red Devils went unbeaten in the Sunset Conference and have just three losses — to the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in Class 3A — Cascade Christian and South Umpqua — and at Central Linn the No. 3 team in Class 2A. Coquille also has seven nonleague wins against teams in the Class 3A, Class 2A or Class 1A playoffs.
Vernonia finished second in the Northwest League and is 22-6 overall. Their only common opponent is Harrisburg, which Coquille beat and Vernonia lost to in a tournament.
Reedsport, which was the runner-up in the Sunset Conference, will be at top-ranked Kennedy in another first-round match Saturday.
Kennedy's only loss this season came to a Washington school.
Marshfield, which topped Corbett in the Class 4A play-in round Tuesday will be on the road for a long trip to La Grande on Saturday. The Tigers are ranked lower than the Pirates, but are the champions of the Greater Oregon League and thus guaranteed a home game in the playoffs.
La Grande is 16-5 overall and it's losses against Oregon schools have come to Class 2A Grant Union, and in tournaments to Henley, Hidden Valley and Seaside.
Marshfield is 18-6 and also lost to Hidden Valley. The Pirates twice beat Siuslaw, which La Grande beat in a tournament.
If the Pirates win, they probably will face top-ranked Valley Catholic in the quarterfinals at Forest Grove High School. The Valiants host Baker.
Marist Catholic, the other Sky-Em League team in the playoffs, also won its play-in match over Astoria giving the league four teams in the round of 16.
Marist visits Sisters while Sky-Em champion Cottage Grove hosts Banks and Junction City visits Estacada.
Admission for first-round games, set by the Oregon School Activities Association, is $8 for adults and $5 for students.