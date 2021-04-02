North Bend’s volleyball team stayed perfect on the season with a four-set win at Reedsport on Wednesday.
“They were a great team with some very tough defense,” North Bend coach Summer Sawyer said after the 21-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-15 victory. “They made us work for every point.”
Sydney Wilson and Katie Tellei led the defense for the Bulldogs, digging up Reedsport hits off North Bend’s blockers.
“Mya (Massey), Bridget (Gould), Olivia (Knutson) and Bria (Hood) did a great job finding seams and holes to hit into,” Sawyer added.
“It was a great opportunity for our team to continue to grow and improve.”
The Bulldogs had won at Harrisburg a day earlier, also in four sets.
“Knutson led the Bulldogs from the service line and Massey had a strong performance at the net, but it was an all-around team win, Sawyer said.
“Any time we get a chance to get on the court as a team and play a match, it’s a great night,” she said.
North Bend had beaten Douglas and Brookings-Harbor late last week as part of its strong start.
COQUILLE WINS: Coquille’s volleyball team beat Myrtle Point 25-17, 25-16, 25-22 in a match played in a new style of outdoor venue Wednesday.
Drew Wilson had 22 assists and Hailey Combie and Ellie Ekelund combined for 16 kills for the Red Devils. Emily Cortez had three aces and led the back row.
Reagan Krantz, Reggie Gardner and Lily Thomas also had strong matches.
“We played on a tennis court, so no diving, but there were a lot of great digs on both sides,” Coquille coach Suzanne Grami said.
Other outdoor matches in Coos County, where teams can’t play inside because of COVID-19 regulations given the county’s extreme-risk designation, have been played on grass fields.