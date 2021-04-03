North Bend’s volleyball team is making the most of its season as road warriors.
The Bulldogs kept their record perfect with a pair of wins at Creswell on Saturday, beating La Pine 25-18, 25-21, 25-16 and topping the host Creswell Bulldogs 25-21, 24-26, 25-11, 25-13.
“It’s been a blast watching our chemistry grow and watching the girls play tough volleyball,” coach Summer Sawyer said.
It was the fifth and sixth wins in nine for North Bend.
In Saturday’s action, Bridget Gould and Payton Marshall were strong at the net.
“We found the weakness in their defense and took advantage of it,” Sawyer said. “Sydney Wilson anchored the defense and played with fierce tenacity.”
As with the other recent victories, the entire team played well, Sawyer said.
“It was a great team win,” she said.
On Wednesdsay, the Bulldogs beat host Reedsport 21-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-15.
“They were a great team with some very tough defense,” Sawyer said of the Brave. “They made us work for every point.”
Wilson and Katie Tellei led the defense for the Bulldogs, digging up Reedsport hits off North Bend’s blockers.
“Mya (Massey), Bridget (Gould), Olivia (Knutson) and Bria (Hood) did a great job finding seams and holes to hit into,” Sawyer added.
North Bend earlier had won at Harrisburg on Tuesday and beaten Brookings-Harbor and host Douglas the previous Friday as the Bulldogs try to get in as many matches as possible.
“Any time we get a chance to get on the court as a team and play a match, it’s a great night,” Sawyer said.
PIRATES DROP MATCHES: Marshfield lost a pair of matches in Reedsport, its home away from home since Coos County teams can’t host matches, falling in four sets to Siuslaw and three to Junction City.
In the 25-20, 19-25, 27-25, 25-16 loss to Siuslaw on Wednesday, Raegan Rhodes had 13 kills, eight digs and eight assists.
Cedar Ward added eight kills and five aces, Carmen Samuels had 15 digs, Gracie Peach had 17 assists, Liz Bonner had 10 digs and Kate Miles and Paige MacDuff had six kills each.
In the 25-21, 25-13, 25-11 loss to Junction City, Rhodes had nine kills, 12 assists and nine digs. MacDuff had eight kills, Ward had six kills and nine digs, Peach had 14 assists and Samuel had 15 digs.
Marshfield finished 4-6 in Sky-Em League play and 4-9 overall. Junction City won the league title at 9-1, followed by Cottage Grove at 8-2 and Siuslaw at 6-4.
Junction City is the No. 2 seed for the Class 4A playoffs and hosts Tillamook on Tuesday. Cottage Grove is the No. 8 seed and travels to top-seed Sweet Home.
REEDSPORT TAKES TWO: Reedsport beat both Coquille and Bandon when the Brave hosted the Red Devils and Tigers on Friday.
The Coquille match went five sets and Reedsport beat Bandon in four sets. Bandon topped Coquille in four sets in the other match.
“Today was overall a good day for the Lady Tigers,” Bandon coach Mariah McMonagle said.
“(Against Coquille), we were able to get several players in the mix to hit well. Baylee George, Kennedy Turner and Makiah Vierck all contributed good hits off Katelyn Senn setting.”
Against Reedsport, she said, the Tigers were worn down due to a lack of conditioning from limited practice time because of COVID-19 rules impacting the schools in Coos County.
Bella Erenfeld passed well and Rosie Keller had strong serves, McMonagle said.
“I was proud of all of the girls with their respective roles overall and we were able to leave the gym completely gassed, but with our heads held high,” she said.
Coquille coach Suzanne Grami said she was also proud of her team.
“All the matches were close and fun to play,” she said.
Ellie Ekelund had 26 kills on the day and Hailey Combie had 14 kills. Drew Wilson had 57 assists. Gabby McCrorey and Reggie Gardner had five kills each against Bandon.