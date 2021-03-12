Marshfield’s volleyball team got its first victory Thursday, winning at Elmira in five sets.
Paige MacDuff had 11 kills and five aces as the Pirates outlasted the Falcons 25-14, 17-25, 19-25, 25-21, 15-6.
It was a nice change from two nights earlier, when the Pirates lost the last two sets in a five-set defeat at Pleasant Hill.
Raegan Rhodes had 18 kills and 14 assists in the win over Elmira and Cedar Ward had eight kills, four aces and 10 digs. Carmen Samuels had five aces and 12 digs and Gracie Peach had six aces and 17 assists.
The match was the first Sky-Em League contest for the Pirates, who will play all their matches on the road unless Coos County gets out of the extreme-risk category or the state changes its guidelines.
This week, the Pirates are at league-leading Junction City on Wednesday and Cottage Grove on Thursday.