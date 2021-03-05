COOS BAY — Chandler Stocking is known to his Southwestern Oregon Community College baseball teammates as “Fish.”
It’s a nickname he said comes from his love to fish, though the Midway, Utah, native said he hasn’t had much luck fishing on the South Coast, at least not as much as at home, where he claims to catch at least 10 fish every time out.
But through his success at SWOCC, he has landed a bigger prize, a chance to continue his playing career at an NCAA Division I school.
Stocking signed to play for Alabama A&M, which plays in the Southwest Athletic Conference.
“I’m excited,” he said. “It’s going to be great.”
Stocking has shined for SWOCC with his versatility.
He considers himself a middle infielder, best at second base or shortstop, but can play everywhere. He even caught some for the Lakers during their fall practice season.
“He will play every position for us,” said SWOCC assistant coach Derek Ridgway, adding that Stocking’s hard work has paid off for the Lakers.
“He’s always the first one on the field and the last one to leave,” Ridgway said. “He’s always putting in extra reps. He won’t let anyone outwork him.”
Last year, Stocking was part of what appeared destined to be a winning SWOCC team before the season was cut short early by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was very hard,” he said. “It was so sad to get sent home like that.”
He’s excited about this year’s season, which starts at the end of the month.
“I think we’re going to be great,” he said. “We’ve got a few great pitching arms. We’ve got a lot of depth (in the lineup). Top to bottom, we’ve got fast guys, power guys. We’ve got a good mix.”
Stocking will be a big part of it.
He made a good impression on SWOCC’s coaches when they came to watch him play in a high school all-star game and he was named defensive player of the game.
It’s been a good experience for player and team.
“It’s been super fun,” Stocking said. “The coaches are great. I love to play baseball. It’s been great here.”
Stocking also has gotten a good start toward his future as a business student at Alabama A&M.
“I want to open a baseball academy in the future,” he said. “Baseball is what I love.”
SWOCC has sent a number of pitchers on to NCAA Division I schools. Stocking is the first position player for the Lakers, at least in recent memory, to get that opportunity, Ridgway said.
It’s a well-earned honor, the assistant coach said.
“He will do whatever it takes to win,” Ridgway said.