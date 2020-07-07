Two South Coast golfers — one the most accomplished local player in recent memory and the other a rising talent — won Oregon Golf Association championships last week.
Monica Vaughn, formerly of Reedsport and now the assistant women’s golf coach at the University of Oregon, won the Oregon Women’s Stroke Play Championship.
Cassie Kennon, who will be a freshman at Bandon High School this fall, won the first flight in her age group in the Oregon Junior Amateur.
Vaughn followed her stellar career at Reedsport, which included multiple high school and Oregon Golf Association titles, by winning the NCAA title and leading Arizona State to the team title in 2017, her senior year in college. She also competed in the Curtis Cup for the United States.
She had not played competitive golf the past few years, but earlier this year regained her amateur status — she played a few events as a pro after her Arizona State career.
“I’m really happy I got my amateur status back,” Vaughn said. “I seriously just love golf at the amateur level.”
Last week at Riverside Golf and Country Club she had a winning return to competition, with birdies on two of the final three holes, including the last one, to take the 30th Oregon Women’s Stroke Play Championship by one shot over both Victoria Gailey of Tigard and Baylee Hammericksen of Medford.
Vaughn shot rounds of 74 and 72 in the tournament, winning it with her birdie on the final hole.
“It was so much fun to compete again,” Vaughn said by text, adding, “I also forgot how stressful golf is … haha.”
That tournament was contested June 29-30.
Kennon, meanwhile, won her division in the Bob Norquist Oregon Junior Amateur at the OGA Course in Woodburn, contested June 29-July 3.
Playing in the 12-18 age group, Kennon qualified ninth with back-to-back rounds of 86. That left her one spot out of the championship flight while competing against mostly older girls.
In the first flight, she beat Abigail McMonagle of Troutdale 5 and 3 in the quarterfinals, and Hailey Lim of Lake Oswego 2 & 1 in the semifinals.
In the championship match, she beat Alyssa Dewey of Ridgefield 5 and 4.