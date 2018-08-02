Lawrence Van Hoof, the reigning Coos Bay Speedway track champion for the Winged Sprint Cars division, captured another main event last Saturday during Whelen Night at the races.
Van Hoof got his second main-event win of the season, but he had to work hard to edge Kayla Green, who had the fastest lap of the main event in 13.857 seconds, but wasn’t able to catch Van Hoof at the checkered flag.
Dave May was third, followed by Mike Crawford, current points leader Brett Hulsey, Donovan Prather and Michael Cinollo. Crawford and May won the two heat races and Green beat Prather to win the trophy dash.
In the NASCAR Super Late Models division, Tom Elam got his first win of the season, finishing about half the straightaway ahead of points leader Brody Montgomery. Josh Sim was third, and the last lead-lap finisher. He was followed by Thor Kristensen, Wayne Butler, Jerry Phillips and Chris Ray. Montgomery and Elam won the heat races and Sim won the trophy dash.
Butler won the Sportsman Late Model main event, his sixth win of the season. Points leader Dyllan Siewell finished second, followed by John Bell and Tom Williams. Butler also won the heat race, but Siewell won the trophy dash.
Points leader Ken Fox got his eighth main event win of the season in the Street Stock division. Fox edged Jeff Thurman in a photo finish and also won both the heat race and trophy dash. David Smith was third and Lance Handsaker fourth in the main event.
Sam Talon won the mini outlaws main event for the ninth time this season. Fox gave him a good battle before finishing second, followed by Jason Berrier. Talon won the heat race and Fox the trophy dash.
Tyler Tullos won the main event and trophy dash in the Hornets division to add to his season lead. Hannah Robison, who won one of the heat races, finished second about half a lap back. She was followed by Travis Pugh, who won the other heat race, followed by Chuck Peck, April Warmack, Diana Marshall, Dusty Shingleton, Roy Pugh and Leroy Rockwell.
Griff Smith won the Junior Stingers division, followed by Alex Butler and James Shingleton. Smith, who got his fifth main event win, also took both the heat race and trophy dash.
This Saturday is K&N Engineering Fan Appreciation Night. In addition to local drivers in their regular divisions, the Outlaw Pro Stock Association will come to town to compete with the home track favorites in the NASCAR Sportsman Late Model division.
The grandstands open at 4 p.m., with racing starting at 6:30. General admission is $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17 years old and free for children 6 and under. A family pass for two adults and up to three students is $35.