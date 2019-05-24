ROSEBURG — Reedsport’s baseball season came to an abrupt end in the Class 2A-1A quarterfinals for the second straight year when Umpqua Valley Christian topped the visiting Brave 8-1 on Friday.
The Monarchs scored all eight runs in the first inning, aided by four Reedsport errors and five free passes (four walks and a hit batter).
Reedsport never was able to overcome the early deficit, managing just a single run in the fifth inning.
Javier Analco, who missed almost the entire season with injury, had a single to lead off the fifth for Reedsport. AJ Stoltey had a one-out single, Tyler Thornton reached by error and Nick Glover hit a sacrifice fly to center.
Reedsport had few good opportunities against UVC pitchers Evan Buechley and Jacob Luther. They missed a chance in the sixth when Dallas McGill led off with a triple and was stranded at third base when Reedsport’s next three batters grounded out to the pitcher, struck out and flew out to center.
The only other hit was a single by Nick Glover in the first inning.
UVC’s first quickly became a nightmare for Reedsport.
Luther led off reaching on an error and Kolby Mahoney walked. After a strikeout, KC Pettibone hit a single. Sam Guastaferro walked and Isaiah Heard reached on a fielder’s choice when an error kept the Brave from recording an out. Aaron Buechley hit a double, Jacob Mesa and Evan Buechley walked, leading to a pitching change, and Luther had a single.
Stoltey, who relieved Thornton on the mound, pitched great the rest of the way, keeping the Monarchs from scoring the final five innings. He retired the last 13 batters he faced.
The loss ended another great season for Reedsport, which suffered its only other loss to Brookings-Harbor in its season opener.
Reedsport had a similarly successful season last year, only to lose to Bandon in the quarterfinals.
Umpqua Valley Christian moved into the semifinals and a Tuesday game at top-ranked Knappa.