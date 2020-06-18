BANDON — The U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort will have a smaller field than normal, but remains on schedule for Aug. 10-16, the United States Golf Association announced Wednesday.
The tournament will have a field of 264 golfers, all chosen through exemptions. In a normal year, the U.S. Amateur would have 312 golfers and many of those would earn spots in regional qualifying, which was canceled for this year’s event.
The field for the U.S. Women’s Amateur, which will be held at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md., from Aug. 3-9, has been reduced to 132 golfers from the normal field of 156.
The fields were reduced to align with health and safety guidelines, USGA said. More information regarding testing protocols, travel guidance and other logistics will be made available by June 26, when entries for the events open.
“We are extremely grateful to state and local government officials in both Maryland and Oregon for their cooperation and partnership in working through logistics for these championships,” said John Bodenhamer, senior managing director for USGA championships. “We are all facing new parameters brought on by current realities and will continue to partner with all parties as we navigate conducting these amateur championships under new guidelines.”
Also for safety reasons, the event will be conducted without spectators or volunteers, both regularly part of the USGA championship experience.
“The decision to move forward without both groups was directly related to the importance of operating a championship in the safest way possible for the players, spectators, volunteers and surrounding communities,” said Jeff Simonds, the director of resort operations at Bandon Dunes. “We are asking those that were planning to attend to support the players and championship by tuning into television coverage on FOX Sports.”
USGA announced the exemption categories Wednesday, including expanded use of the World Amateur Golf Rating and Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking, as well as finishes in recent USGA championships.
“Making the decision to forgo qualifying for our championships this year was extremely difficult, but we’re glad to be able to continue the legacy of these competitions and provide the best amateur players in the world the opportunity to compete for a USGA title,” Bodenhamer said. “We aimed to create fields that most closely resemble those for a typical Amateur and Women’s Amateur, and are confident we will crown two worthy champions in August.”
Entries for both championships open on Friday, June 26, and close on Wednesday, July 8.
“We are excited to welcome the exempt field to Bandon Dunes Golf Resort,” Simonds said. “This will likely be the most competitive field in any U.S. Amateur Championship.”
A number of players from last year’s U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship, also hosted by Bandon Dunes, are likely to return for this year’s event. Among the many exemptions are the champions of that event, as well as any players who qualified for the round of 64 at last year’s U.S. Amateur and any players in the top 225 of the World Amateur Golf Rankings as of June 24, a list that includes players from last year’s tournament.