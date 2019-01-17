COOS BAY — For five minutes Wednesday, the Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s basketball team played some of its finest basketball of the season.
The Lakers jumped out to a 14-3 lead on visiting Umpqua midway through the first quarter as the Riverhawks struggled to find their shot against an active SWOCC defense and the Lakers found openings in the Umpqua defense, including back-to-back 3-pointers by Keiko Aotaki and Madison Bell to start the game and three inside hoops by Jasey Ramelow.
Ultimately, it didn’t last. Taylor Stricklin got hot for the Riverhawks and Umpqua closed the deficit to 18-15 by the end of the first quarter before blowing the game open in the second half on the way to an 86-50 victory over the Lakers.
Stricklin hit nine 3-pointers and scored 33 points for the Riverhawks, who blew the game open by outscoring the Lakers 69-32 over the final three quarters.
The Lakers especially struggled in the second half, scoring eight points in the third quarter and going most of the fourth with just five before a late flurry that included the final six points of the game.
“It’s on me,” SWOCC coach Jeff Johnson said. “I’ve got to find ways to get easy baskets.”
The Lakers struggled in particular with Umpqua’s zone, and Johnson said that was his fault, too.
“We’re not consistent with easy looks,” he said.
Meghan Holloman led the Lakers with 11 points, while Ramelow and Madison Bell scored 10 each and Aotaki eight.
In addition to Stricklin, Cieto Gonzalez had 14 points and Macie Reinen 11. Darian Mitchell had nine points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Riverhawks. Sienna Riggle and Grace Campbell each had at least four assists as well.
SWOCC’s struggles included lazy passing at times in addition to the shooting woes.
“We know we’re not playing to our potential,” Holloman said. “We couldn’t buy a bucket. We struggled to get to the rim. We struggled to get shots.”
That is, except for the fast start.
“We’ve always said we need to play the full 40 minutes,” Holloman said. “If we play like that first five minutes, we are going to go places.”
First up, getting a win, which the Lakers hope comes Saturday at home against Portland.
“Any win is good, especially a home win,” Holloman said. “We need to give our students something to come watch.”
The Lakers are 0-5, but that stretch has included the toughest five teams in the South Region — Lane, Clackamas, Mount Hood, Chemeketa and the Riverhawks — all with one or fewer league losses.
“Luckily it’s a long season,” Johnson said. “We’ve gone through the meat of the (first half) schedule.
“We’ve got to get confidence. That’s the big thing.”
But he loves the nature of the squad.
“I know the kids will come to practice tomorrow and work to get better every day,” Johnson said.